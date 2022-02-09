Dundee beat transfer deadline as FIFA approve Zeno Rossi loan from Bournemouth – and he could make his debut tonight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee beat transfer deadline as FIFA approve Zeno Rossi loan from Bournemouth – and he could make his debut tonight

By George Cran
February 9 2022, 11.10am Updated: February 10 2022, 9.03am
Zeno Ibsen Rossi in action for Kilmarnock last season.
Zeno Ibsen Rossi in action for Kilmarnock last season.

Despite the transfer deadline having shut more than nine days ago, Dundee have made their fifth signing of 2022.

Zeno Ibsen Rossi has signed for the Dark Blues on loan from Bournemouth for the rest of the season, it is understood.

The Dens Park club made a last-gasp attempt to bring in the former Kilmarnock defender at the end of the January transfer window.

That was after moves for Ricki Lamie and Darren McGregor had been rebuffed.

Kilmarnock’s Zeno Ibsen Rossi takes on Dundee in the play-offs.

However, a delay on paperwork from the Bournemouth end meant the deal didn’t get over the line before the midnight deadline.

That saw Dundee and the English Championship club appeal to world governing body FIFA to approve the deal.

Now the green light has been given and Rossi travelled up from the south coast yesterday.

And he’s expected to join the matchday squad for tonight’s Premiership match at Hearts.

Who is Rossi?

The 21-year-old centre-back spent last season on loan at Rugby Park, playing 14 times in the Scottish top-flight.

He couldn’t prevent Killie’s relegation, however, as Dundee beat them in the play-offs.

The tall defender then returned to Bournemouth in the summer and was part of Scott Parker’s plans early in the campaign.

AFC Bournemouth’s Zeno Ibsen Rossi (left) and Chelsea’s Armando Broja battle for the ball during the pre-season friendly.

He played three Championship matches back-to-back before dropping out of the side following a 6-0 thumping in the League Cup by Premier League Norwich.

Since then he has only made one start, an FA Cup win over Yeovil in January.

And with a host of new faces arriving in the winter window, including Liverpool centre-back Nat Phillips on loan, the Cherries were keen to get the defender first-team football elsewhere.

That saw Dundee beat off competition from Crewe Alexandra to bring the defender north of the border again to help bolster their defensive options.

 

Charlie Adam says Dundee must stop beating themselves if they are to get out of relegation trouble as he addresses ‘ridiculous’ social media rumours

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]