Dundee beat transfer deadline as FIFA approve Zeno Rossi loan from Bournemouth – and he could make his debut tonight

Despite the transfer deadline having shut more than nine days ago, Dundee have made their fifth signing of 2022.

Zeno Ibsen Rossi has signed for the Dark Blues on loan from Bournemouth for the rest of the season, it is understood.

The Dens Park club made a last-gasp attempt to bring in the former Kilmarnock defender at the end of the January transfer window.

That was after moves for Ricki Lamie and Darren McGregor had been rebuffed.

However, a delay on paperwork from the Bournemouth end meant the deal didn’t get over the line before the midnight deadline.

That saw Dundee and the English Championship club appeal to world governing body FIFA to approve the deal.

Now the green light has been given and Rossi travelled up from the south coast yesterday.

And he’s expected to join the matchday squad for tonight’s Premiership match at Hearts.

Who is Rossi?

The 21-year-old centre-back spent last season on loan at Rugby Park, playing 14 times in the Scottish top-flight.

He couldn’t prevent Killie’s relegation, however, as Dundee beat them in the play-offs.

The tall defender then returned to Bournemouth in the summer and was part of Scott Parker’s plans early in the campaign.

He played three Championship matches back-to-back before dropping out of the side following a 6-0 thumping in the League Cup by Premier League Norwich.

Since then he has only made one start, an FA Cup win over Yeovil in January.

And with a host of new faces arriving in the winter window, including Liverpool centre-back Nat Phillips on loan, the Cherries were keen to get the defender first-team football elsewhere.

That saw Dundee beat off competition from Crewe Alexandra to bring the defender north of the border again to help bolster their defensive options.