Next Dundee manager set to be revealed on Thursday amid strong Mark McGhee links

Dundee are set to reveal their new manager on Thursday, Courier Sport understands.

And Mark McGhee is the reported front-runner for the vacant position.

Ex-Hibs boss Jack Ross was the initial bookies favourite to take over from James McPake after the former Dens Park boss’ sacking on Wednesday.

But while the appeal for the Dark Blues of appointing ex-Hibs, Sunderland and St Mirren boss Ross was clear, he was understood not to be interested in the Dens Park job at this time.

Neil Lennon, Kevin Thomson, Charlie Adam, Derek Adams and Dee technical director Gordon Strachan were also amongst the early betting candidates to become next Dundee manager.

However, Scots-based bookmaker McBookie quickly suspended its betting market for the job after revealing on Twitter “some interesting money” had been laid on Mark McGhee to be handed the role.

The former Motherwell and Aberdeen boss is close friends with Strachan, with the pair working together in the Scotland setup during his time in charge of the national side.

An outstanding touchline ban from McGhee’s time in charge at Fir Park would appear to make for a difficult start to life at Dens should the 64-year-old be brought in.

But the Scottish Sun are reporting McGhee is “poised” to be named as next Dundee manager.

The appointment, expected to be announced on Thursday morning, with players having been summoned to Dens Park on their day off, will be a short-term one through to the end of the season.