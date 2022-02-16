Next Dundee manager set to be revealed on Thursday amid strong Mark McGhee links

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Next Dundee manager set to be revealed on Thursday amid strong Mark McGhee links

By Eric Nicolson & Sean Hamilton
February 16 2022, 10.45pm Updated: February 16 2022, 11.08pm
Dens Park, the home of Dundee Football Club.
Dens Park, the home of Dundee Football Club.

Dundee are set to reveal their new manager on Thursday, Courier Sport understands.

And Mark McGhee is the reported front-runner for the vacant position.

Ex-Hibs boss Jack Ross was the initial bookies favourite to take over from James McPake after the former Dens Park boss’ sacking on Wednesday.

But while the appeal for the Dark Blues of appointing ex-Hibs, Sunderland and St Mirren boss Ross was clear, he was understood not to be interested in the Dens Park job at this time.

Neil Lennon, Kevin Thomson, Charlie Adam, Derek Adams and Dee technical director Gordon Strachan were also amongst the early betting candidates to become next Dundee manager.

Mark McGhee

However, Scots-based bookmaker McBookie quickly suspended its betting market for the job after revealing on Twitter “some interesting money” had been laid on Mark McGhee to be handed the role.

The former Motherwell and Aberdeen boss is close friends with Strachan, with the pair working together in the Scotland setup during his time in charge of the national side.

An outstanding touchline ban from McGhee’s time in charge at Fir Park would appear to make for a difficult start to life at Dens should the 64-year-old be brought in.

Mark McGhee (left) with Dundee technical director Gordon Strachan during their time with Scotland

But the Scottish Sun are reporting McGhee is “poised” to be named as next Dundee manager.

The appointment, expected to be announced on Thursday morning, with players having been summoned to Dens Park on their day off, will be a short-term one through to the end of the season.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier