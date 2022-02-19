Dundee boss Mark McGhee relishing Celtic Park bow as he reveals where he’ll sit out suspension at Parkhead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee FC

Dundee boss Mark McGhee relishing Celtic Park bow as he reveals where he’ll sit out suspension at Parkhead

By George Cran
February 19 2022, 9.00am
New Dundee manager Mark McGhee.
New Dundee manager Mark McGhee.

New Dundee manager Mark McGhee will take his place in the press box for his first match in charge of the Dark Blues.

The Dens Park club appointed the former Aberdeen and Motherwell boss this week after sacking James McPake.

However, McGhee still has a six-match ban to serve from his time in charge of the Steelmen five years ago.

And that means he won’t be in the dugout until March 20 when Rangers visit for a league match.

First up is a trip to league leaders Celtic.

Mark McGhee was unveiled as Dundee manager at Dens Park on Thursday.

But the 64-year-old insists his absence from the dugout won’t be a problem with assistants Simon Rusk and Dave Mackay in charge on the sidelines.

“I am hoping I will be in the press box where I might get some type of monitor,” he said.

“We will be mic-ed to Simon and Dave.

“I will have my phone as a backup as well.

“I really don’t see any issues.”

‘Blinding football’

Celtic away wouldn’t be many manager’s choice of fixture to kick off their time in charge.

And McGhee admits Ange Postecoglou’s have been playing some “blinding football” in recent weeks, though they were beaten on Thursday by Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt.

But the 64-year-old is looking forward to the prospect of being back in management.

“I relish the game,” he said.

Dundee were beaten 6-0 at Celtic Park at the start of the season.

“I have seen Celtic a few times recently and I have seen them play some blinding football.

“Some of the play was old-school because there was such freedom to it, with the speed, movement and goals they scored.

“We know we are going at a time when they are flying.

“If you don’t want to go to Parkhead and manage, what is the point?

“I will be managing my team in front of 60,000 fans at Parkhead.

“Last Sunday I was watching the television eating croissants, with my feet up.

“I definitely know which one I prefer.”

 

