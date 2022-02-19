Dundee boss Mark McGhee relishing Celtic Park bow as he reveals where he’ll sit out suspension at Parkhead

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

New Dundee manager Mark McGhee will take his place in the press box for his first match in charge of the Dark Blues.

The Dens Park club appointed the former Aberdeen and Motherwell boss this week after sacking James McPake.

However, McGhee still has a six-match ban to serve from his time in charge of the Steelmen five years ago.

And that means he won’t be in the dugout until March 20 when Rangers visit for a league match.

First up is a trip to league leaders Celtic.

But the 64-year-old insists his absence from the dugout won’t be a problem with assistants Simon Rusk and Dave Mackay in charge on the sidelines.

“I am hoping I will be in the press box where I might get some type of monitor,” he said.

“We will be mic-ed to Simon and Dave.

“I will have my phone as a backup as well.

“I really don’t see any issues.”

‘Blinding football’

Celtic away wouldn’t be many manager’s choice of fixture to kick off their time in charge.

And McGhee admits Ange Postecoglou’s have been playing some “blinding football” in recent weeks, though they were beaten on Thursday by Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt.

But the 64-year-old is looking forward to the prospect of being back in management.

“I relish the game,” he said.

“I have seen Celtic a few times recently and I have seen them play some blinding football.

“Some of the play was old-school because there was such freedom to it, with the speed, movement and goals they scored.

“We know we are going at a time when they are flying.

“If you don’t want to go to Parkhead and manage, what is the point?

“I will be managing my team in front of 60,000 fans at Parkhead.

“Last Sunday I was watching the television eating croissants, with my feet up.

“I definitely know which one I prefer.”