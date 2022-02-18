Dundee teen Josh Mulligan admits James McPake sacking ‘came out of nowhere’ but side must now focus on Celtic clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee teen Josh Mulligan admits James McPake sacking ‘came out of nowhere’ but side must now focus on Celtic clash

By Scott Lorimer
February 18 2022, 10.27pm
Dundee teen Josh Mulligan says the sacking of James McPake came as a surprise to the squad.
Dundee teen Josh Mulligan says the sacking of James McPake came as a surprise to the squad.

The timing of James McPake’s sacking was just as surprising to Dundee’s players as it was to their fans, according to midfielder Josh Mulligan.

McPake, who helped the Dee to the Premiership via the play offs last season, endured a torrid first half of the season, but was dismissed on Wednesday after back-to-back wins.

Mulligan, who was gutted to see his former gaffer go, revealed that some players were socialising after training on Wednesday when they learned of the bombshell news.

‘Didn’t see it coming’

“It was a big shock and I didn’t see it coming” Mulligan said. “I think that was the same for everyone.

“A few of the boys were all together at the time at a cafe after training and it just came out of nowhere.

Dundee teen Josh Mulligan
Dundee teen Josh Mulligan

“We found out a wee bit before the tweet (announcing McPake’s departure) went out and the boys couldn’t believe it.

“He had been coaching me since I was about 15 or 16 – a long time.

“He would come up and see how we were doing, taking sessions, before he took us full-time with the Under-18s.

“Me and the old gaffer were quite close.

“He was close with all the young lads so we are a wee bit upset.

“But at the same time, that’s just what happens in football and you get on with it and look forward.”

Celtic challenge

Mulligan and his teammates are now adapting to life under the new management team of Mark McGhee and Simon Rusk.

The duo face the toughest of tasks away to Celtic on Sunday in their first game in charge, albeit McGhee will have to watch on from the stands.

The Dark Blues’ record against the Bhoys at Parkhead is not pretty.

In fact, you have to go back to May 2001 for Dundee’s last win in the east end of Glasgow – before Mulligan was even born.

Although he is relishing the opportunity to face Celtic, the teenager knows the scale of the challenge in front of his side.

“It is never easy but we need to look forward to Celtic now as it is a big game,” he said. “All our focus is going into that.

“I have never been in the squad before for Celtic Park.

Josh Mulligan netted Dundee's third in the 3-0 win over Peterhead on Monday.
Josh Mulligan netted Dundee’s third in the 3-0 win over Peterhead on Monday.

“Even when I was younger, I never got to go there so it should be a good experience.

“It is not going to be easy but we are coming into the game with confidence after two wins.

“They were obviously defeated on Thursday night so hopefully things go our way and you never know what can happen.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]