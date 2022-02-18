Dundee teen Josh Mulligan admits James McPake sacking ‘came out of nowhere’ but side must now focus on Celtic clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The timing of James McPake’s sacking was just as surprising to Dundee’s players as it was to their fans, according to midfielder Josh Mulligan.

McPake, who helped the Dee to the Premiership via the play offs last season, endured a torrid first half of the season, but was dismissed on Wednesday after back-to-back wins.

Mulligan, who was gutted to see his former gaffer go, revealed that some players were socialising after training on Wednesday when they learned of the bombshell news.

‘Didn’t see it coming’

“It was a big shock and I didn’t see it coming” Mulligan said. “I think that was the same for everyone.

“A few of the boys were all together at the time at a cafe after training and it just came out of nowhere.

“We found out a wee bit before the tweet (announcing McPake’s departure) went out and the boys couldn’t believe it.

“He had been coaching me since I was about 15 or 16 – a long time.

“He would come up and see how we were doing, taking sessions, before he took us full-time with the Under-18s.

“Me and the old gaffer were quite close.

“He was close with all the young lads so we are a wee bit upset.

“But at the same time, that’s just what happens in football and you get on with it and look forward.”

Celtic challenge

Mulligan and his teammates are now adapting to life under the new management team of Mark McGhee and Simon Rusk.

The duo face the toughest of tasks away to Celtic on Sunday in their first game in charge, albeit McGhee will have to watch on from the stands.

Manager Mark McGhee and Assistant Simon Rusk took charge of training this morning

The Dark Blues’ record against the Bhoys at Parkhead is not pretty.

In fact, you have to go back to May 2001 for Dundee’s last win in the east end of Glasgow – before Mulligan was even born.

Although he is relishing the opportunity to face Celtic, the teenager knows the scale of the challenge in front of his side.

“It is never easy but we need to look forward to Celtic now as it is a big game,” he said. “All our focus is going into that.

“I have never been in the squad before for Celtic Park.

“Even when I was younger, I never got to go there so it should be a good experience.

“It is not going to be easy but we are coming into the game with confidence after two wins.

“They were obviously defeated on Thursday night so hopefully things go our way and you never know what can happen.”