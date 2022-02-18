PODCAST: Did Dundee show ‘rank amateurism’ in James McPake sacking and Mark McGhee appointment?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee’s handling of James McPake’s sacking and the issues surrounding the appointment of Mark McGhee come under the Courier Talking Football spotlight.

In this week’s podcast, Eric Nicolson is joined by Jim Spence, Alan Temple and Sean Hamilton to discuss a week of change at Dens Park.

Was the timing right? Was McPake hard done by? What was Gordon Strachan’s role? And will it save the Dark Blues’ season?

Also up for discussion: St Johnstone under pressure, Dundee United’s upturn and Raith Rovers’ post-Goodwillie manoeuvres.

Listen below at Podbean

Or subscribe and listen by clicking one of the following links –

Google Podcasts

Apple Podcasts

Spotify