PODCAST: Did Dundee show ‘rank amateurism’ in James McPake sacking and Mark McGhee appointment? By Eric Nicolson February 18 2022, 6.33pm Updated: February 18 2022, 7.17pm James McPake (left) has been sacked by Dundee, with Mark McGhee (right) stepping in quickly as his replacement [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Dundee’s handling of James McPake’s sacking and the issues surrounding the appointment of Mark McGhee come under the Courier Talking Football spotlight. In this week’s podcast, Eric Nicolson is joined by Jim Spence, Alan Temple and Sean Hamilton to discuss a week of change at Dens Park. Was the timing right? Was McPake hard done by? What was Gordon Strachan’s role? And will it save the Dark Blues’ season? Also up for discussion: St Johnstone under pressure, Dundee United’s upturn and Raith Rovers’ post-Goodwillie manoeuvres. Listen below at Podbean Or subscribe and listen by clicking one of the following links – Google Podcasts Apple Podcasts Spotify Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Niall McGinn admits ‘shock’ after learning of James McPake Dundee axe ‘on Sky Sports News’ New Dundee manager Mark McGhee vows to prove himself Mark McGhee: New Dundee boss admits he has to prove himself at Dens Park as he sets out to win over furious fans Dundee and new manager Mark McGhee brush off six-match touchline ban