Cammy Kerr: No more Dundee sob stories, we must build on encouraging Celtic display

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cammy Kerr believes Dundee can no longer afford to ‘shoot themselves the foot’ in their battle against relegation and must build on their encouraging display against Celtic.

The Dark Blues put up a brave fight against the league leaders, stunning the hosts twice with two goals from set pieces.

But it wasn’t to be and the Dee finished the weekend in bottom spot after Giorgos Giakoumakis pounced late on to win the game for Ange Postecoglou’s side.

Kerr admits it was a hard one to take after a difficult week, following the sacking of James McPake, but he and his teammates will take the positives from their showing.

‘Sob stories’

“We’ve had a tough week,” he said.

“There has been the change of manager but as professionals you’ve just got to get on with things.

“The boys gave everything. We’re gutted we didn’t come away with anything.

“There have been times this season, without having a sob story, we’ve been unlucky.

“We’ve shot ourselves in the foot at times.

“From 1-0 down against Hearts we go and win the game. On Sunday, we were unlucky not to take something as well. We’ve got to build on these things.”

Three home games

Dundee will aim to move back off the bottom of the league on Wednesday when they welcome St Mirren to Dens Park.

After that they host Livingston on Saturday before their third home fixture in a row with Hibs on March 2.

While Dundee fans might be adding up potential points in their heads, Kerr isn’t thinking too far ahead.

“The games are important but the way we need to approach it is one game at a time,” he said.

“It’s easy me coming and saying that, but it’s important we focus on the next game.

“We’ll recover [from Sunday’s game] and go again Wednesday.

“St Mirren are in a similar situation to what we’ve just had with a change of manager and things are up in the air but we just need to make sure we punish them.”

Fan backing

With three important home fixtures on the bounce, boyhood Dundee fan Kerr knows what difference the home crowd can make

While some fans weren’t too impressed with the appointment of Mark McGhee, the full-back is urging fellow Dees to get right behind the team.

“Being a fan myself, I know being a Dundee supporter isn’t easy,” Kerr said. “There are a lot of ups and downs.

“Sometimes you don’t realise the impact they can even have.

“We showed our appreciation at the end at how good they were for us today.

“The home support is going to be massive going forward to get behind the boys.”