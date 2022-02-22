Cammy Kerr: No more Dundee sob stories, we must build on encouraging Celtic display

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cammy Kerr: No more Dundee sob stories, we must build on encouraging Celtic display

By Scott Lorimer
February 22 2022, 8.00am Updated: February 22 2022, 9.14am
Cammy Kerr says his side must take the positive from their gutsy showing against Celtic.
Cammy Kerr says his side must take the positive from their gutsy showing against Celtic.

Cammy Kerr believes Dundee can no longer afford to ‘shoot themselves the foot’ in their battle against relegation and must build on their encouraging display against Celtic.

The Dark Blues put up a brave fight against the league leaders, stunning the hosts twice with two goals from set pieces.

Cammy Kerr and is Dundee teammates arrive at Parkhead
Cammy Kerr and is Dundee teammates arrive at Parkhead

But it wasn’t to be and the Dee finished the weekend in bottom spot after Giorgos Giakoumakis pounced late on to win the game for Ange Postecoglou’s side.

Kerr admits it was a hard one to take after a difficult week, following the sacking of James McPake, but he and his teammates will take the positives from their showing.

‘Sob stories’

“We’ve had a tough week,” he said.

“There has been the change of manager but as professionals you’ve just got to get on with things.

“The boys gave everything. We’re gutted we didn’t come away with anything.

“There have been times this season, without having a sob story, we’ve been unlucky.

“We’ve shot ourselves in the foot at times.

“From 1-0 down against Hearts we go and win the game. On Sunday, we were unlucky not to take something as well. We’ve got to build on these things.”

Three home games

Dundee will aim to move back off the bottom of the league on Wednesday when they welcome St Mirren to Dens Park.

After that they host Livingston on Saturday before their third home fixture in a row with Hibs on March 2.

While Dundee fans might be adding up potential points in their heads, Kerr isn’t thinking too far ahead.

Dundee defender Cammy Kerr.
Dundee defender Cammy Kerr.

“The games are important but the way we need to approach it is one game at a time,” he said.

“It’s easy me coming and saying that, but it’s important we focus on the next game.

“We’ll recover [from Sunday’s game] and go again Wednesday.

“St Mirren are in a similar situation to what we’ve just had with a change of manager and things are up in the air but we just need to make sure we punish them.”

Fan backing

With three important home fixtures on the bounce, boyhood Dundee fan Kerr knows what difference the home crowd can make

While some fans weren’t too impressed with the appointment of Mark McGhee, the full-back is urging fellow Dees to get right behind the team.

Kerr says the Dundee fans could make a big difference with their vocal backing.
Kerr says the Dundee fans could make a big difference with their vocal backing.

“Being a fan myself, I know being a Dundee supporter isn’t easy,” Kerr said. “There are a lot of ups and downs.

“Sometimes you don’t realise the impact they can even have.

“We showed our appreciation at the end at how good they were for us today.

“The home support is going to be massive going forward to get behind the boys.”

