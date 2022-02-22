Lee Wilkie: It’s time for Dundee fans to get behind Mark McGhee ahead of must-win games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee FC

Lee Wilkie: It’s time for Dundee fans to get behind Mark McGhee ahead of must-win games

By Lee Wilkie
February 22 2022, 8.00am
Lee Wilkie gives his view on Dundee from the past week.
Lee Wilkie gives his view on Dundee from the past week.

I know Dundee fans weren’t too keen on the McGhee appointment, but I always try to look at the positives.

I think he has a huge amount of experience.

A lot was made about the six-game ban, which isn’t ideal but he’s got his assistant Simon Rusk, who by all accounts is a very good and manager in his own right, and Dave Mackay on the touchline.

I just hope the fans get behind them.

They showed a bit of positivity in the Celtic performance.

They would have been gutted having worked so hard for the point, but before the game you couldn’t have expected Dundee to go there and get too much.

Must-win games ahead

I said before the game if they went could come away from it with a good showing then that would be a positive and that’s exactly what they did and they should take heart from that.

Dundee now have to get back to a winning run to get back in contention with other teams.

Dundee must take the positives from the defeat to Celtic.
Dundee must take the positives from the defeat to Celtic.

You can see how tight it is above them. If they do manage to get a few results together they will climb up the league a bit.

But they have tough and big games coming up so they need to get points on the board.

These are must win. Anything less than full points would be a disappointed.

Considering how things have been going, a win and draw would normally be good, but they’ve really got to target six points.

It’s a good time to face St Mirren having just lost their manager. Any team around the bottom six, they have to look to win these.

