Lee Wilkie: It’s time for Dundee fans to get behind Mark McGhee ahead of must-win games

I know Dundee fans weren’t too keen on the McGhee appointment, but I always try to look at the positives.

I think he has a huge amount of experience.

A lot was made about the six-game ban, which isn’t ideal but he’s got his assistant Simon Rusk, who by all accounts is a very good and manager in his own right, and Dave Mackay on the touchline.

I just hope the fans get behind them.

They showed a bit of positivity in the Celtic performance.

They would have been gutted having worked so hard for the point, but before the game you couldn’t have expected Dundee to go there and get too much.

Must-win games ahead

I said before the game if they went could come away from it with a good showing then that would be a positive and that’s exactly what they did and they should take heart from that.

Dundee now have to get back to a winning run to get back in contention with other teams.

You can see how tight it is above them. If they do manage to get a few results together they will climb up the league a bit.

But they have tough and big games coming up so they need to get points on the board.

These are must win. Anything less than full points would be a disappointed.

Considering how things have been going, a win and draw would normally be good, but they’ve really got to target six points.

It’s a good time to face St Mirren having just lost their manager. Any team around the bottom six, they have to look to win these.