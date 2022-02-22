Former Dundee and Dundee United striker James Grady lands new coaching role in Scotland setup

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

James Grady has been appointed as boss of Scotland’s newly-created under-15 side.

The former Dundee and United attacker will combine the role with his duties as lead coach at the Scottish FA’s Grange Academy Performance School in Kilmarnock.

Grady, 50, is widely respected at Hampden and has previously managed the Scotland under-16s.

He told the Scottish FA’s official website: “The new under-15s level will extend the period of time that we, as national youth team coaches, have to work with the players and teach them the habits that we look for all Scotland youth players to develop.

“Having previously worked as head coach of the Under-16s, I am looking forward to again working with the talented pool of players at national team level as we look to instil the values that underpin the development of our elite players.”

Scotland under-21s boss Scot Gemmill also serves as the head of men’s performance coaching at the Scottish FA.

And he lauded: “The Scotland youth national teams have now got an established way of playing: real habits that are coached and influenced as they work towards playing in competitive matches in the older age groups.

“The introduction of the under-15s level gets a head start on that.

“It allows us to get to know the players more, find out how we can coach and influence them, while working closely with their own clubs.”

Playing pedigree

A firm Dens Park favourite, Grady scored 28 goals in 106 appearances for Dundee between 1997 and 2000. He helped fire the Dark Blues to the First Division title in 1998.

He breached the Tannadice Street divide to join United in 2004 but failed to find the same success.

Grady found the net just five times in 34 outings for the Tangerines. He was a late substitute in their 2005 Scottish Cup final defeat against Celtic.

Grady also turned out for the likes of Ayr United, Partick Thistle, Morton and Gretna.