Dundee players on board with Mark McGhee and Simon Rusk’s vision says Danny Mullen

By Scott Lorimer
February 23 2022, 8.00am
Dundee forward Danny Mullan
Danny Mullen believes Dundee already understand Mark McGhee and Simon Rusk’s footballing vision.

The pair were installed by the Dark Blues last week following the dismissal of James McPake and are already planting their ideas to help the side up the table.

Their first game in charge saw the Dee go close to earning a point against Celtic.

‘Boys on board’

Striker Danny Mullen now hopes the fans will be able to appreciate an even more positive showing against St Mirren on Wednesday night.

“They came in and spoke to us and told us the way they want to go about things,” he said.

Danny Mullen celebrates after opening the scoring against Celtic
“The short time they talked to us we put a game plan on to go to Parkhead. I thought we implemented it well.

“We were unlucky not to get something.

“Simon’s very good at what he does”, Mullen said of Rusk’s training sessions. “He has got the boys looking at the way they want to play.

“The short time he’s been here he has got his points across and the boys are getting on board with it.

New Dundee assistant boss Simon Rusk
“I think you’ll see on Wednesday, like you did on Sunday, the boys took it on quickly and we can start to build that momentum.”

Against his old team

Wednesday night’s opponents also have a new boss in ex-Motherwell gaffer Stephen Robinson.

Former Buddie Mullen admits that two new managers in the dugout isn’t something you see every day as he looks to get one over his old employer.

“It will be a weird one with two new managers coming in,” he said.

Danny Mullen scored the winner in Dundee's recent clash with Hearts.
“They’ll probably not change much because they’ll not have had a lot of time. But it’s all about us.

“We’re at home so we’re looking for three points.

“It is against my old team, but it’s just another game in my eyes.

“We want to score no matter who it’s against, whether it’s home or away.

“And hopefully I can do that from now until the end of the season.”

