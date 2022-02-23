Dundee v St Mirren: Dens Park set for pitch inspection due to torrential rain By Scott Lorimer February 23 2022, 2.16pm Updated: February 23 2022, 3.02pm Dens Park. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Dundee’s Premiership clash with St Mirren is in doubt with Dens Park set to undergo a pitch inspection. The Dark Blues are due to host the Buddies this evening but torrential rain has forced officials to carry out an inspection of the playing surface. This will take place at 2.30pm and a decision as to whether the game will go ahead is likely to be made. Due to heavy rain which continues to fall there will be a pitch inspection at 2.30pm ahead of our scheduled match with St. Mirren tonight #thedee — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) February 23, 2022 Heavy rain is forecast for Dundee and looks set to continue the evening, when a Met Office weather warning for strong winds has been issued. The fixture has already been postponed with the initial clash falling foul of Storm Malik on January 29. Dundee players on board with Mark McGhee and Simon Rusk’s vision says Danny Mullen Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Dundee’s Premiership clash with St Mirren falls foul of weather for second time GAME OFF: Dundee V St Mirren postponed for second time after Dens Park pitch inspection Dundee fitness news: Key duo could return for Dark Blues in crucial St Mirren clash as Mark McGhee hails Stephen Robinson Premiership return Dundee players on board with Mark McGhee and Simon Rusk’s vision says Danny Mullen