Dundee v St Mirren: Dens Park set for pitch inspection due to torrential rain

Dundee’s Premiership clash with St Mirren is in doubt with Dens Park set to undergo a pitch inspection.

The Dark Blues are due to host the Buddies this evening but torrential rain has forced officials to carry out an inspection of the playing surface.

This will take place at 2.30pm and a decision as to whether the game will go ahead is likely to be made.

Due to heavy rain which continues to fall there will be a pitch inspection at 2.30pm ahead of our scheduled match with St. Mirren tonight #thedee — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) February 23, 2022

Heavy rain is forecast for Dundee and looks set to continue the evening, when a Met Office weather warning for strong winds has been issued.

The fixture has already been postponed with the initial clash falling foul of Storm Malik on January 29.