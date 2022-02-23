GAME OFF: Dundee V St Mirren postponed for second time after Dens Park pitch inspection

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
GAME OFF: Dundee V St Mirren postponed for second time after Dens Park pitch inspection

By Scott Lorimer
February 23 2022, 3.01pm Updated: February 23 2022, 5.43pm
Dundee’s clash with St Mirren is OFF again after a Dens Park pitch inspection.

Heavy rain in and around the City of Discovery left the surface unplayable and a league official postponed the fixture.

The Dark Blues shared an image on social media showing a large puddle in the penalty box beside the Bob Shankly Stand.

The weather in Dundee doesn’t look set to improve with rain set to continue into the evening, when a Met Office weather warning for strong winds has been issued.

The fixture has already been postponed with the initial clash falling foul of Storm Malik on January 29.

Wednesday’s postponement means Mark McGhee will have to wait until Saturday to sit out the second of his six match touchline ban.

A new date for the rearranged fixture will be announced in due course.

Dundee players on board with Mark McGhee and Simon Rusk’s vision says Danny Mullen

