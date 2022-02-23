GAME OFF: Dundee V St Mirren postponed for second time after Dens Park pitch inspection

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee’s clash with St Mirren is OFF again after a Dens Park pitch inspection.

Heavy rain in and around the City of Discovery left the surface unplayable and a league official postponed the fixture.

The Dark Blues shared an image on social media showing a large puddle in the penalty box beside the Bob Shankly Stand.

Tonight’s cinch Premiership match with St. Mirren has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch #thedee pic.twitter.com/c2buEBFtD9 — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) February 23, 2022

The weather in Dundee doesn’t look set to improve with rain set to continue into the evening, when a Met Office weather warning for strong winds has been issued.

The fixture has already been postponed with the initial clash falling foul of Storm Malik on January 29.

Wednesday’s postponement means Mark McGhee will have to wait until Saturday to sit out the second of his six match touchline ban.

A new date for the rearranged fixture will be announced in due course.