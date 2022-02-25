Dundee fans will be vital to Premiership survival hopes insists manager Mark McGhee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee fans will be vital to Premiership survival hopes insists manager Mark McGhee

By George Cran
February 25 2022, 8.00am Updated: February 25 2022, 3.15pm
Dundee fans (left) and new manager Mark McGhee (right).
Dundee fans (left) and new manager Mark McGhee (right).

Dundee fans may have to show some patience over the next few crucial Premiership matches.

That’s the warning from recently-appointed manager Mark McGhee as he plots a route to top-flight survival.

McGhee’s Dens Park bow on Wednesday was postponed, meaning Saturday’s home clash with Livingston will be his first chance to show the home support what the future holds under his leadership.

That’s then followed quickly by another home fixture with Hibs travelling up from Edinburgh on Wednesday night.

Resolute Dundee

And the experienced manager admits getting supporters onside will be “vital”, though it might not happen straight away.

He said: “The home crowd will be important over the next couple of games.

Dundee face Livingston at Dens Park this weekend.

“We have young players in the team and the patience of the home fans will be vital to us.

“We are looking at a situation where we have one of the worst defensive records in the league.

“The first thing we have to do is to make sure we stop goals from going in.

“To do that we need to be a little bit more resolute in our approach. We won’t be going out to be expansive and looking to beat teams 5-4.

“That is not what we will be doing.

Dundee battled with Celtic for the full 90 minutes.
Dundee battled with Celtic for the full 90 minutes last weekend.

“The fans will need to be patient with us because we need to build and make ourselves harder to beat, first and foremost.

“Hopefully, it will be from the first home game on Saturday.

“Yes, we will be determined not to concede but we also know we will be looking to make chances and to score goals.

“The fans will be vital in everything we can do to turn this situation around.”

‘I’ve met a few fans’

McGhee’s appointment was met with plenty of scepticism from Dundee fans due to his relationship with technical director Gordon Strachan and the length of time since he managed in Scotland.

However, McGhee hasn’t had any problems with supporters.

And he admits keeping things positive will only come by getting results on the pitch.

“I’ve met a few fans,” he said.

Mark McGhee and is assistant Simon Rusk prior to their encounter with Celtic on Sunday.
Mark McGhee and assistant Simon Rusk prior to their encounter with Celtic on Sunday.

“The good thing is that I have had a positive response from all the fans I met.

“There have been absolutely no issues.

“I think they have seen some of the positives from the performance at Celtic on Sunday.

“We now have to reproduce that sort of performance, with those same commitment levels to keep the fans on side.

“If we can do that then we will all have a good chance of being happy at the end of the season.”

Why home form is the key to Mark McGhee’s Dundee survival hopes – and what impact could the Dens Park crowd bring?

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]