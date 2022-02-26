Dundee set to welcome back key pair for Livingston clash as target revealed for Lee Ashcroft return

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee are set to welcome back two key men to face Livingston this weekend.

Left-back Jordan Marshall has been out of action since the club’s last met back in January.

He pulled up with a hamstring injury early on in West Lothian.

A setback delayed his return to action but the former Queen of the South man will be in the matchday squad to face David Martindale’s Livi.

Dark Blues skipper Charlie Adam is also expected to return to the side after missing last week’s defeat at Celtic Park.

He had shaken off a back injury to be fit for St Mirren before that clash was called off due to the weather.

With that call-off, the returning pair have had a little longer to get up to speed.

Manager Mark McGhee said: “We’ve no new issues. Jordan Marshall will be on the bench so he’s on his way back.

“Charlie is fit again.

“We’ve had a couple of days extra.

“We’ve been able to take advantage of that.”

Lee Ashcroft

McGhee, meanwhile, hopes to have key central defender Lee Ashcroft back available in the next fortnight.

That could see the 28-year-old back in first-team contention around the time of the Rangers double-header in March.

The Dark Blues face the Gers in the Scottish Cup before a repeat fixture in the Premiership on March 20.

Ashcroft has returned to training but, having been out for three months, it will take a little time to get him up to match speed.

With that in mind, the new Dens boss is looking to get a bounce game organised next week.

Asked about Ashcroft, McGhee said: “He’s looking good. He’s a big, strong boy but obviously I’m yet to see him in a game.

“Everyone around here talks very highly of his ability as a defender and also his character.

“He’s definitely one we want fit and to be able to select.

“He’s still a couple of weeks away. He needs a game somewhere along the line so we’re trying to arrange that.”