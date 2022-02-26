Dundee set to welcome back key pair for Livingston clash as target revealed for Lee Ashcroft return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee set to welcome back key pair for Livingston clash as target revealed for Lee Ashcroft return

By George Cran
February 26 2022, 8.00am Updated: February 26 2022, 11.24am
Dundee's Lee Ashcroft, Jordan Marshall and Charlie Adam.
Dundee's Lee Ashcroft, Jordan Marshall and Charlie Adam.

Dundee are set to welcome back two key men to face Livingston this weekend.

Left-back Jordan Marshall has been out of action since the club’s last met back in January.

He pulled up with a hamstring injury early on in West Lothian.

A setback delayed his return to action but the former Queen of the South man will be in the matchday squad to face David Martindale’s Livi.

Dark Blues skipper Charlie Adam is also expected to return to the side after missing last week’s defeat at Celtic Park.

Charlie Adam puts Dundee ahead from the spot against Peterhead.
Charlie Adam puts Dundee ahead from the spot against Peterhead.

He had shaken off a back injury to be fit for St Mirren before that clash was called off due to the weather.

With that call-off, the returning pair have had a little longer to get up to speed.

Manager Mark McGhee said: “We’ve no new issues. Jordan Marshall will be on the bench so he’s on his way back.

“Charlie is fit again.

“We’ve had a couple of days extra.

“We’ve been able to take advantage of that.”

Lee Ashcroft

McGhee, meanwhile, hopes to have key central defender Lee Ashcroft back available in the next fortnight.

That could see the 28-year-old back in first-team contention around the time of the Rangers double-header in March.

The Dark Blues face the Gers in the Scottish Cup before a repeat fixture in the Premiership on March 20.

Ashcroft has returned to training but, having been out for three months, it will take a little time to get him up to match speed.

Lee Ashcroft has been out injured since November 27.

With that in mind, the new Dens boss is looking to get a bounce game organised next week.

Asked about Ashcroft, McGhee said: “He’s looking good. He’s a big, strong boy but obviously I’m yet to see him in a game.

“Everyone around here talks very highly of his ability as a defender and also his character.

“He’s definitely one we want fit and to be able to select.

“He’s still a couple of weeks away. He needs a game somewhere along the line so we’re trying to arrange that.”

