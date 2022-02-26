Jordan McGhee talks of Dundee pride but admits points are more important as Livingston come to town

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jordan McGhee was proud of his Dundee team-mates for their response to the sacking of manager James McPake at Celtic Park.

Now, though, he’s made clear more than positive performances are needed, the Dark Blues require points to get out of relegation trouble.

And McGhee and his team-mates are working to make sure that starts against Livingston today under new management team Mark McGhee and Simon Rusk.

‘Difficult time’

That will be their home bow after kicking off their tenure with a 3-2 defeat at Parkhead.

McGhee said: “Obviously the news broke but no-one had seen it coming.

“We rallied round and once the new management team came in, they tried to get their ideas across.

“So to then go to Parkhead and play one of the best teams in the league and put on a good performance – albeit we were beaten – I was proud of the boys.

“There were also three academy boys in the team as well in Josh Mulligan, Max Anderson and Cammy Kerr so to dig deep and to come away from Parkhead disappointed doesn’t happen very often.

“So I was proud of the team and the club for that to be honest.

“It was a difficult time with the old gaffer losing his job.

“He was someone who brought me to the club and I can’t thank him enough for that. I have massive respect for him.

“But we have a new management team in now and it is going well.

“I think you saw a positive performance at Parkhead on Sunday so hopefully we can build on that today.”

‘Make amends’

It is only a few weeks since Dundee last faced Livingston – losing 2-0 in West Lothian with a poor display.

And McGhee is keen to make amends for that night and points to the previous meeting at Dens Park where the Dark Blues dominated but were held to a 0-0 draw.

“We have had poor results this season but we have shown when the chips are down – like we did last year towards the end of the campaign – we can pull together and get results,” the 25-year-old added.

“And that’s what we need to start to do now.

“So hopefully we can put on a show and more importantly pick up three points.

“We have to roll the sleeves up and hopefully a wee bit of quality will win the game for us.

“The last time we played them was a poor result and performance from us, especially being the first game after the break – it was a tough one to take.

“Hopefully we can make amends for that.

“But we played them at the start of the season and although we drew 0-0, we probably should have won the game.

“So if we can replicate that performance hopefully this time we can pick up the three points.”