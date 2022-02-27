GEORGE CRAN: The heart has been ripped out of Dundee – it’s a mammoth task for Mark McGhee to dispel dread of what lies ahead for Dark Blues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
GEORGE CRAN: The heart has been ripped out of Dundee – it’s a mammoth task for Mark McGhee to dispel dread of what lies ahead for Dark Blues

By George Cran
February 27 2022, 12.00pm Updated: February 27 2022, 2.38pm
Dundee managing director John Nelms and boss Mark McGhee watch on against Livingston. Inset: Jordan McGhee (above) and Bruce Anderson celebrates.
Dundee and St Johnstone are in a two-way battle to avoid automatic relegation, adrift and alone at the bottom of the Premiership.

Both lost key matches against Livingston and Ross County on Saturday.

The Dark Blues, though, are in a real mess.

And much of it is of their own making.

Bitter taste

The reign of Mark McGhee and Simon Rusk as the Dundee management team is only two games old and there is plenty of time for them to save the day.

It must be said that none of the troubles the Dee face are of their making.

But they are charged with sorting out the mess they’ve been parachuted into.

Dundee manager Mark McGhee (R) and managing director John Nelms at full-time.

The manner of their arrival and the sacking of James McPake, the horrendous timing and complete inability of John Nelms to read the room has given McGhee and Rusk a serious job.

Managing director Nelms is on the record saying the decision was made weeks before the axe actually fell on McPake.

Had they acted after the Ross County game, there would have been understanding. And maybe an acceptance of McGhee as replacement, coming in to help his pal Gordon Strachan in keeping the club up.

James McPake at Peterhead, his final match in charge.

But to see a former club captain and real servant to Dundee chucked on the scrapheap with so little grace left a bitter taste in the mouth.

Not least because he’d led his side to an impressive victory at Hearts and then into a Scottish Cup quarter-final, winning his final two matches in charge.

Player anger

The reaction from fans tells just that, the feeling that McPake had been done dirty by club bosses stung.

And the players can be included in that, too.

After a poor run, they’d got themselves back on track, feeling good about themselves and, seemingly, heading in the right direction.

Dundee assistant manager Simon Rusk dejected after defeat.

The feeling around the club was they had given themselves a chance of finding a route to safety.

Suddenly, though, the rug was pulled from under them.

And there was anger at the way their old manager had been treated by the club.

It was credit to the players that they put all that behind them and performed well at Celtic, unfortunate to come away with nothing.

But the shock of the manner of McPake’s exit manifested itself in the woeful showing against Livingston on Saturday.

Livingston’s Bruce Anderson opens the scoring at Dens on Saturday.

Yes, this Dundee team have had very bad days before but there was no fight in this performance, nothing to suggest survival was on the cards this season.

This was easy for Livingston, it wasn’t close to competitive.

The display didn’t come from a lack of character or desire to win – the stuffing had been knocked out of them by the decision from above and the timing of it.

Full-on dread

It is McGhee and Rusk’s task now to pick up the pieces and do it quickly, a mammoth job.

Winning the favour of the fans is already an uphill task.

Before Saturday, there was an inescapable feeling of disquiet for what might be coming for Dundee.

That’s now ratcheted up to full-on dread.

Dundee fans head for the exits after just 18 minutes against Livingston.

This squad has shown the ability to bounce back from setbacks before, they must do that at home to Hibs on Wednesday.

Matches are running out, goodwill from the stands already has and the performance against Livingston screamed relegation.

The players and management need to find inspiration from someplace.

If they don’t, Dundee are going down.

And the root cause will have been entirely self-inflicted.

Mark McGhee admits Dundee ‘thoroughly deserved’ angry crowd reaction after 4-0 Livingston thrashing

