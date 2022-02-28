‘I feel their pain’ – Cammy Kerr on Dundee fan reaction as he vows to do everything possible to turn dark blue troubles around

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee can feel sorry for themselves after their shocking 4-0 home defeat to Livingston.

Or they can “roll the sleeves up” and sort themselves out for the midweek clash with Hibs.

Dark Blues defender Cammy Kerr will be choosing option two as he aims to help his team-mates prove their doubters wrong with Dundee rock bottom of the Premiership.

The long-serving defender admits the display against Livi wasn’t up to scratch and accepts blame himself for the second goal on Saturday.

‘We’ve been in a worse situation before’

But there’s nothing else for it but to try to work their way out of trouble.

“There are five more big games so look, you can feel sorry for yourself or you can roll the sleeves up,” he said.

“We just have to get back in on Monday and work hard again to prove to everyone why we should be off the bottom of the table.

“I have been here before with the club and, in my opinion, in a much worse situation than we are in now in terms of people and players.

“I think the group in there is more than capable of getting out of here. It is OK saying that but you have to go out onto the pitch and do it.

“There were a lot of aspects of the game that weren’t good enough and we need to look at that ourselves.

“People who know me, know I look at myself first.

“I could have done better for the second goal, I know that. I pride myself on being good one v one but I let myself down with that.

“But I am sure as the weeks go on we will get better.”

McGhee abuse

The reaction from home fans was understandably an extremely unhappy one with some supporters leaving after just 20 minutes.

There was anger directed at managing director John Nelms and new manager Mark McGhee as the Dark Blues slumped to poor defeat.

A lifelong Dee himself, Kerr recognises the frustration from the stands.

Asked if the abuse towards McGhee was unfair in his first home match in charge, Kerr replied: “Yes, but that’s football for you.

“I think it is unfair for him to get that. The fans care so much and are rightly disappointed with the result.

“But you have to stick with the boys and keep going as much as it is difficult.

“I understand their frustration. That is probably me sitting on the fence a bit but I feel their pain as well – I really do.

“It is up to us as players to get them back onside.”

‘One week you are top of the world…’

To do that, they will have to show far more than they did against Livingston.

“We need to be better, we need to show character, resilience,” Kerr said.

“I go back to the Deefiant team and what it was built on, being hard to beat, having the right character and being industrious.

“But we just didn’t have that against Livingston.”

He added: “One week you are top of the world – you go and beat Hearts when nobody expected it.

“We went and did really well at Parkhead and should have got something from the game in my opinion.

“But on Saturday, we didn’t turn up and I can’t put my finger on it apart from the fact that we didn’t do the fundamentals correctly.

“I am not excusing myself from that at all – I know that I should do better and I will take that hit for my part.

“But we need to roll up our sleeves and go again.

“We have strong enough characters in there.”