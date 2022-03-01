LEE WILKIE: Dundee performance against Livingston was inexcusable – where is the players’ pride?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee FC

LEE WILKIE: Dundee performance against Livingston was inexcusable – where is the players’ pride?

By Lee Wilkie
March 1 2022, 8.30am
Columnist Lee Wilkie says Dundee fans need more from their team.
Columnist Lee Wilkie says Dundee fans need more from their team.

It is up to Dundee’s players to get the club out of relegation trouble.

I always try to put a positive slant on things and have done over the past couple of seasons with managers and players at Dens.

But there’s nothing positive you can say about Saturday’s 4-0 at home to Livingston.

There was obviously a very good relationship between former manager James McPake and the playing squad.

And him going will affect their mindset, no question.

But the players have to remember they play for the club, not the manager.

Managers get sacked all the time and players have to get on with the job, this time the job is to keep Dundee in the Premiership.

Inexcusable

Bruce Anderson of Livingston celebrates after making it 3-0.

There are big players in that squad, very experienced players, who should be able to deal with the situation.

At the very least there should be pride in any performance by a professional athlete.

I didn’t see any of that against Livingston on Saturday.

It is up to the players, they need to show so much more between now and the end of the season.

The complete lack of intensity in a match of that magnitude, especially after a decent showing at Celtic, is inexcusable.

You have to be battling for every single ball and I didn’t see that at all.

The first goal showed exactly that, there was absolutely no intensity or desire to stop Livingston scoring a goal there.

That sort of thing is the basics of a relegation fight.

Previously they’ve had bad results but those have come from poor defending, individual mistakes.

You couldn’t really fault the attitude, it was a quality issue.

Saturday was the first time I was really disappointed with the way the team went about things.

Fan reaction

And that translated to the crowd, too.

Obviously there was plenty of dissatisfaction with the appointment of Mark McGhee.

Sacking James McPake wasn’t the issue for me. The timing of it was so poor, however.

Dundee fans head for the exits after just 18 minutes against Livingston.

It was the wrong moment to change managers.

The supporters know that and that’s where the fury comes from.

You expect a reaction from the players when a new manager comes in.

The performance against Livingston showed that things are not going well with the change.

Still time

However, there is still time to get things right.

Dundee still have a game in hand on St Johnstone – they have the capability to get off bottom spot.

The play-offs have to be the target now.

The quality in that squad is good enough to see them stay up through that route.

Jacob Butterfield watches as Regan Charles-Cook equalises.
St Johnstone were beaten by Ross County on Saturday.

But, for now, they have to focus on winning a couple of games.

They face Hibs tomorrow, a side not firing on all cylinders.

I think they are a team that can be got at if you press with intensity.

If Dundee play anything like they did on Saturday, though, it won’t matter who they are playing.

Much more is required.

3 talking points from Dundee’s limp Livingston defeat – team selection, spirit and getting fans back onside

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]