Dundee boss Mark McGhee hails defensive improvement in Hibs draw and gives update on Charlie Adam injury

By George Cran
March 2 2022, 10.45pm Updated: March 2 2022, 10.46pm
Dundee manager Mark McGhee watches on against Hibs.

Dundee boss Mark McGhee says the 0-0 home draw with Hibs is the “first step” in keeping the club in the Premiership.

The Dark Blues remain bottom of the table but made up a point on St Johnstone after their defeat to Rangers.

And McGhee was much happier with the performance from his side as they followed up a desperately poor show against Livingston on Saturday with a solid defensive display.

Though Hibs finished the match with 10 men after Rocky Bushiri’s red card after 58 minutes, the Dens Park boss says the performance from his side was more important.

“We picked a much more experienced team and I was delighted that they all stepped up,” McGhee said.

“It was a better shape and it’s something we can build on.

“That’s pleasing.

Chris Cadden (L) and Niall McGinn battle it out for possession.

“Not taking the three points isn’t the most important thing, we have time to chip away at what we need.

“But we needed to find a way to do that and tonight was the first step in doing that.”

He added: “What I saw tonight is more of what we are trying to get a start on.

“We tightened it up a bit, we asked the full-backs not to be too progressive and play as a back four.

“The goalkeeper played well, we defended from the front and the midfield were disciplined. Charlie Adam played ever so well I thought and held it together.

“We defended as a team.”

Charlie Adam goes off injured.

Skipper Adam, meanwhile, limped off in the second half and is now a major doubt for Saturday’s trip to Motherwell.

The 36-year-old’s absence would be a blow to the side and McGhee hopes it is not a lengthy absence.

“He has a hamstring injury and it looks like he’ll struggle for Saturday,” the Dens boss said.

“How bad it is beyond that I don’t know.”

