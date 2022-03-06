Dundee boss Mark McGhee hails makeshift striker Declan McDaid and provides update on Adam Legzdins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee boss Mark McGhee hails makeshift striker Declan McDaid and provides update on Adam Legzdins

By George Cran
March 6 2022, 9.00am
Dundee's Declan McDaid (left), manager Mark McGhee and goalkeeper Adam Legzdins (right).
Dundee boss Mark McGhee hailed the performance of makeshift striker Declan McDaid in the 1-1 draw at Motherwell.

With the two forwards in the Dark Blues squad, Zak Rudden and Danny Mullen, ruled out due to Covid and attacker Niall McGinn also out injured, winger McDaid was pressed into action in the unfamiliar role of a No 9.

It was the former Ayr United man’s first league start since April and first appearance since returning from loan at Falkirk in January.

McDaid had a couple of chances in the second half and his new boss McGhee was delighted with the work-rate of the 26-year-old at Fir Park.

“Declan went close but more importantly he kept them under pressure, he kept running, he kept battling for it,” McGhee said.

Dundee’s Declan McDaid with Vontae Daley-Campbell at Motherwell.

“I thought it was a good centre-forward’s performance and he run himself into the ground.

“I said to him before the game about playing that position ‘if you come off and you’ve run 12km I reckon you’ve played well but if you’ve only run 10km then you probably haven’t’.

“I reckon he probably ran 14km.”

Pride

McGhee is pleased to see a reaction from his squad following last weekend’s home horror show against Livingston.

Since then the Dark Blues have drawn twice, 0-0 at home to Hibs followed up by Saturday’s draw at Motherwell.

“We wanted to see they were responding,” the Dens boss said.

Max Anderson and Liam Donnelly battle for the ball as Dundee took on Motherwell.

“The two recent performances and the reaction around the dressing-room tells us we are starting to build a relationship and we will start to take pride in the performances.

“But they can certainly take pride in themselves, they really did roll up their sleeves.

“And after a terrible result against Livingston they’d had two solid performances.”

Adam Legzdins

With a number of players missing due to Covid, close contacts and injury, Dundee have been delighted to welcome Adam Legzdins back to training.

The goalkeeper wasn’t ready yet to be part of the matchday squad at Fir Park after a knee problem followed by illness.

Dundee goalkeeper Adam Legzdins.

When he might be available is unclear, however.

McGhee added: “He started training on Friday. He was given a treatment that was quite clear that he couldn’t start doing certain things until a certain point.

“Now he’ll start to build back into but when he’ll be back in contention for the team, I’m not sure.”

