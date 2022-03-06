Dundee boss Mark McGhee hails makeshift striker Declan McDaid and provides update on Adam Legzdins

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee boss Mark McGhee hailed the performance of makeshift striker Declan McDaid in the 1-1 draw at Motherwell.

With the two forwards in the Dark Blues squad, Zak Rudden and Danny Mullen, ruled out due to Covid and attacker Niall McGinn also out injured, winger McDaid was pressed into action in the unfamiliar role of a No 9.

It was the former Ayr United man’s first league start since April and first appearance since returning from loan at Falkirk in January.

McDaid had a couple of chances in the second half and his new boss McGhee was delighted with the work-rate of the 26-year-old at Fir Park.

“Declan went close but more importantly he kept them under pressure, he kept running, he kept battling for it,” McGhee said.

“I thought it was a good centre-forward’s performance and he run himself into the ground.

“I said to him before the game about playing that position ‘if you come off and you’ve run 12km I reckon you’ve played well but if you’ve only run 10km then you probably haven’t’.

“I reckon he probably ran 14km.”

Pride

McGhee is pleased to see a reaction from his squad following last weekend’s home horror show against Livingston.

Since then the Dark Blues have drawn twice, 0-0 at home to Hibs followed up by Saturday’s draw at Motherwell.

“We wanted to see they were responding,” the Dens boss said.

“The two recent performances and the reaction around the dressing-room tells us we are starting to build a relationship and we will start to take pride in the performances.

“But they can certainly take pride in themselves, they really did roll up their sleeves.

“And after a terrible result against Livingston they’d had two solid performances.”

Adam Legzdins

With a number of players missing due to Covid, close contacts and injury, Dundee have been delighted to welcome Adam Legzdins back to training.

The goalkeeper wasn’t ready yet to be part of the matchday squad at Fir Park after a knee problem followed by illness.

When he might be available is unclear, however.

McGhee added: “He started training on Friday. He was given a treatment that was quite clear that he couldn’t start doing certain things until a certain point.

“Now he’ll start to build back into but when he’ll be back in contention for the team, I’m not sure.”