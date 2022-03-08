PODCAST: Are Dundee and St Johnstone right to be taking cautious route to Premiership safety?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport Football Dundee FC

PODCAST: Are Dundee and St Johnstone right to be taking cautious route to Premiership safety?

By Eric Nicolson
March 8 2022, 8.00am
Mark McGhee and Callum Davidson.
Dundee and St Johnstone both got draws away from home at the weekend to preserve the status quo in the Tayside relegation battle.

In this week’s Courier Talking Football podcast Jim Spence, Sean Hamilton and Eric Nicolson analyse both clubs’ strategies for the Premiership basement head-to-head and consider whether a high risk, high reward approach should trump pragmatism.

Also on the agenda are Dundee’s game in hand against St Mirren and Nadir Ciftci’s worrying form for Saints.

Dundee United, meanwhile, are walking a tightrope, with dropping to 10th and rising to fourth both realistic possibilities.

Listen below at Podbean –

