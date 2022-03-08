PODCAST: Are Dundee and St Johnstone right to be taking cautious route to Premiership safety?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee and St Johnstone both got draws away from home at the weekend to preserve the status quo in the Tayside relegation battle.

In this week’s Courier Talking Football podcast Jim Spence, Sean Hamilton and Eric Nicolson analyse both clubs’ strategies for the Premiership basement head-to-head and consider whether a high risk, high reward approach should trump pragmatism.

Also on the agenda are Dundee’s game in hand against St Mirren and Nadir Ciftci’s worrying form for Saints.

Dundee United, meanwhile, are walking a tightrope, with dropping to 10th and rising to fourth both realistic possibilities.

Listen below at Podbean –

Or subscribe and listen at one of the following links –

Google Podcasts

Apple Podcasts

Spotify