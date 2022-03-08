LEE WILKIE: St Mirren at Dens Park is the biggest game of the season for Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

LEE WILKIE: St Mirren at Dens Park is the biggest game of the season for Dundee

By Lee Wilkie
March 8 2022, 8.00am Updated: March 8 2022, 10.18am

Lee Wilkie says Dundee v St Mirren is a must-win for the Dark Blues

I’ve said in previous weeks that some games were potentially “must-win games” but tomorrow night against St Mirren is definitely in that category.

Psychologically, if they can get the win and jump ahead of St Johnstone, it could be a massive boost to them.

Mark McGhee will be desperate for some positivity too.

They got some against Motherwell and they’ll want to build on that with a win.

Not an easy start for McGhee

If Dundee can get the three points against St Mirren it gives them a boost before they go into games like Rangers, when the chances of getting points are pretty limited.

It has not been an easy start for the new management team. Then to be missing players for Saturday was a huge blow.

It was good to see the young keeper Harrison Sharp stepping in and having a good game.

Dee boss Mark McGhee
Dee boss Mark McGhee

The fight shown by the players after the defeat to Livingston was one of the main things.

That will be how things are going to be for them over the next while.

At least, they have reacted from that defeat at Dens. They’ve shown that they are up for a fight.

Adam, McGinn will be influential

One of the disappointing things for McGhee since he came in is that he’s not had a full squad at his disposal due to injuries but hopefully that will start to change over the next couple of weeks.

Couple that with his better understanding of Dundee’s starting XI, they should be able to work on things.

Players like Charlie Adam and Niall McGinn are going to play a huge role when fit.

Even if they’re not in the starting line-up, to have them around the squad, their experience will play a part in Dundee’s final run in.

They are capable of coming on an holding on to a lead or creating chances if they’re in search of a goal.

Charlie Adam will be a huge player to have around the squad
Charlie Adam will be a huge player to have around the squad

It’s massive that they are coming back, but it is also good that they managed to put in a good performance at Motherwell without them.

The side just need to be more consistent when they don’t have these types of players available.

The next few weeks are going to be very interesting because they don’t have any “easy” games coming up with St Mirren, Rangers twice, Aberdeen and then the derby.

I don’t like to say it but the league is the most important thing for Dundee and the weekend Scottish Cup quarter-final with the Gers is something they could do without.

Everybody would love a cup run and it would bring some positivity to the club but you can risk fatigue and injury with the extra games.

McGhee has already said he is targeting the play-offs, the last thing he’s want to do is play extra cup games to add on top of their schedule.

