LEE WILKIE: St Mirren at Dens Park is the biggest game of the season for Dundee

I’ve said in previous weeks that some games were potentially “must-win games” but tomorrow night against St Mirren is definitely in that category.

Psychologically, if they can get the win and jump ahead of St Johnstone, it could be a massive boost to them.

Mark McGhee will be desperate for some positivity too.

They got some against Motherwell and they’ll want to build on that with a win.

Not an easy start for McGhee

If Dundee can get the three points against St Mirren it gives them a boost before they go into games like Rangers, when the chances of getting points are pretty limited.

It has not been an easy start for the new management team. Then to be missing players for Saturday was a huge blow.

It was good to see the young keeper Harrison Sharp stepping in and having a good game.

The fight shown by the players after the defeat to Livingston was one of the main things.

That will be how things are going to be for them over the next while.

At least, they have reacted from that defeat at Dens. They’ve shown that they are up for a fight.

Adam, McGinn will be influential

One of the disappointing things for McGhee since he came in is that he’s not had a full squad at his disposal due to injuries but hopefully that will start to change over the next couple of weeks.

Couple that with his better understanding of Dundee’s starting XI, they should be able to work on things.

Players like Charlie Adam and Niall McGinn are going to play a huge role when fit.

Even if they’re not in the starting line-up, to have them around the squad, their experience will play a part in Dundee’s final run in.

They are capable of coming on an holding on to a lead or creating chances if they’re in search of a goal.

It’s massive that they are coming back, but it is also good that they managed to put in a good performance at Motherwell without them.

The side just need to be more consistent when they don’t have these types of players available.

The next few weeks are going to be very interesting because they don’t have any “easy” games coming up with St Mirren, Rangers twice, Aberdeen and then the derby.

I don’t like to say it but the league is the most important thing for Dundee and the weekend Scottish Cup quarter-final with the Gers is something they could do without.

Everybody would love a cup run and it would bring some positivity to the club but you can risk fatigue and injury with the extra games.

McGhee has already said he is targeting the play-offs, the last thing he’s want to do is play extra cup games to add on top of their schedule.