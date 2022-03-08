Greg Stewart lifts Indian Super League crown as Dundee and Rangers stars past and present hail striker

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Dundee favourite Greg Stewart has lifted the Indian Super League (ISL) winners’ shield following a blistering campaign with Jamshedpur.

Stewart has notched ten goals and ten assists for the Men of Steel — managed by ex-St Johnstone boss Owen Coyle — following his switch from Rangers last summer.

Jamshedpur finished top of the pile with 13 wins, four draws and just three defeats from their 20 matches.

Captained by former Motherwell ace Peter Hartley, Jamshedpur will now seek to lift the ISL title outright as the league enters a playoff stage for its biggest prize.

They face Kerala Blasters in a two-legged semi-final with ATK Mohun Bagan or Hyderabad awaiting in the country’s showpiece occasion.

And Stewart was saluted on Instagram, using the ‘Story’ feature to repost messages from Rangers captain James Tavernier, ‘buzzing’ Ibrox midfielder Ryan Jack and former Dens Park marksman Peter MacDonald.

What next?

It is a second successive league win for Stewart, having helped the Gers win the Scottish Premiership under Steven Gerrard last term.

Speaking to Courier Sport in October, the former Cowdenbeath, Aberdeen and Birmingham City man confirmed that he held talks regarding a return to the Dee last summer.

However, the lure of an adventure abroad was too strong to ignore.

In a later interview with the Daily Record, Stewart confessed he had no idea what the future held when the ISL season finally concludes, refusing to rule out a return to the Scottish top-flight.