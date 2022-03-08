Greg Stewart lifts Indian Super League crown as Dundee and Rangers stars past and present hail striker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Greg Stewart lifts Indian Super League crown as Dundee and Rangers stars past and present hail striker

By Alan Temple
March 8 2022, 1.46pm
Greg Stewart and his well-wishers
Former Dundee favourite Greg Stewart has lifted the Indian Super League (ISL) winners’ shield following a blistering campaign with Jamshedpur.

Stewart has notched ten goals and ten assists for the Men of Steel — managed by ex-St Johnstone boss Owen Coyle — following his switch from Rangers last summer.

Jamshedpur finished top of the pile with 13 wins, four draws and just three defeats from their 20 matches.

Captained by former Motherwell ace Peter Hartley, Jamshedpur will now seek to lift the ISL title outright as the league enters a playoff stage for its biggest prize.

They face Kerala Blasters in a two-legged semi-final with ATK Mohun Bagan or Hyderabad awaiting in the country’s showpiece occasion.

And Stewart was saluted on Instagram, using the ‘Story’ feature to repost messages from Rangers captain James Tavernier, ‘buzzing’ Ibrox midfielder Ryan Jack and former Dens Park marksman Peter MacDonald.

What next?

It is a second successive league win for Stewart, having helped the Gers win the Scottish Premiership under Steven Gerrard last term.

Speaking to Courier Sport in October, the former Cowdenbeath, Aberdeen and Birmingham City man confirmed that he held talks regarding a return to the Dee last summer.

However, the lure of an adventure abroad was too strong to ignore.

In a later interview with the Daily Record, Stewart confessed he had no idea what the future held when the ISL season finally concludes, refusing to rule out a return to the Scottish top-flight.

John Nelms and Tim Keyes ‘fully committed’ to new stadium as Dundee chief confirms Dark Blues may have to ground share ‘temporarily’

