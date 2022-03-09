Charlie Adam stunned that Dundee team-mate Max Anderson is left out of Scotland under-21 squad

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Charlie Adam has questioned the omission of Dundee team-mate Max Anderson from the latest Scotland under-21 squad.

Zak Rudden has been selected for games against Turkey and Kazakhstan later in the month, as have St Johnstone’s Glenn Middleton and Dundee United’s Ross Graham, but Anderson was left out.

Adam, who played for his country 26 times, reacted with astonishment on Twitter and then suggested that players are “definitely” selected on the basis of the club they play for.

Definitely picked on what club there at. — Charlie Adam (@Charlie26Adam) March 9, 2022

The Dens Park captain noted: “Played 25 league games this season and you have lads that have played 5 in ahead of him”.

Anderson, who has been one of Dundee’s best players in the Premiership, played for Scot Gemmill’s under-21s in Turkey earlier in the season.