Luke McCowan ready to fire Dundee past Rangers into Scottish Cup semi-finals and reveals Covid isolation frustrations

Luke McCowan insists that he is ready to fire Dundee into the Scottish Cup semi-finals having emerged from self-isolation in time for the visit of Rangers to Dens Park tomorrow.

The Dark Blues winger was deemed to be a close contact of a positive test result from the Covid outbreak which has ripped through Dens.

The 24-year-old is not fully vaccinated – he is waiting to receive a notification to head for his booster – and was left frustrated at having to sit out two matches.

He made his return to the starting line-up in Wednesday’s defeat to St Mirren.

Covid frustrations

“It’s good to be back and get a run out on Wednesday, even though we were all disappointed with the result,” McCowan said.

“I didn’t even have Covid, I missed out through being a close contract.

“It was a bit of a farce but it wasn’t my decision and you just have to get on with it.

“It was the SFA’s Covid rulings, you cannot even be near the person but if it’s on paper that you sit next to them you get caught up in it.

“I’ve had my first two jags but I am in the period where you have to wait for the booster, so I haven’t had that.

“I am waiting to find out now when I can get it done, the sooner the better so nothing like this happens again.”

Put through his paces

Even though he had to isolate from his teammates and sit out the draws with Hibs and Motherwell, McCowan was still put through his paces.

“I was negative in all my tests so it was a bit of a slog sitting about in the house when you knew you could have been at work,” he said.

“All I could do was try to stay fit. My missus used to be a personal trainer so she had me every day working out on a mat on the floor.

“She made me work hard doing those Joe Wicks classes and she’s pretty brutal. I think I’m maybe fitter now than I was before I had to stop training.

“I might even try to grow my hair like him as well now.”