Luke McCowan ready to fire Dundee past Rangers into Scottish Cup semi-finals and reveals Covid isolation frustrations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Luke McCowan ready to fire Dundee past Rangers into Scottish Cup semi-finals and reveals Covid isolation frustrations

By Scott Lorimer
March 12 2022, 8.00am
Dundee winger Luke McCowan
Dundee winger Luke McCowan

Luke McCowan insists that he is ready to fire Dundee into the Scottish Cup semi-finals having emerged from self-isolation in time for the visit of Rangers to Dens Park tomorrow.

The Dark Blues winger was deemed to be a close contact of a positive test result from the Covid outbreak which has ripped through Dens.

The 24-year-old is not fully vaccinated – he is waiting to receive a notification to head for his booster – and was left frustrated at having to sit out two matches.

He made his return to the starting line-up in Wednesday’s defeat to St Mirren.

Covid frustrations

“It’s good to be back and get a run out on Wednesday, even though we were all disappointed with the result,” McCowan said.

“I didn’t even have Covid, I missed out through being a close contract.

Luke McCowan has netted five times this season.
Luke McCowan has netted five times this season.

“It was a bit of a farce but it wasn’t my decision and you just have to get on with it.

“It was the SFA’s Covid rulings, you cannot even be near the person but if it’s on paper that you sit next to them you get caught up in it.

“I’ve had my first two jags but I am in the period where you have to wait for the booster, so I haven’t had that.

“I am waiting to find out now when I can get it done, the sooner the better so nothing like this happens again.”

Put through his paces

Even though he had to isolate from his teammates and sit out the draws with Hibs and Motherwell, McCowan was still put through his paces.

“I was negative in all my tests so it was a bit of a slog sitting about in the house when you knew you could have been at work,” he said.

Joe Wicks' workouts put Luke McCowan through his paces.
Joe Wicks’ workouts put Luke McCowan through his paces in isolation.

“All I could do was try to stay fit. My missus used to be a personal trainer so she had me every day working out on a mat on the floor.

“She made me work hard doing those Joe Wicks classes and she’s pretty brutal. I think I’m maybe fitter now than I was before I had to stop training.

“I might even try to grow my hair like him as well now.”

Simon Rusk calls on Dundee to rekindle Dee-fiant spirit to beat relegation: ‘That’s the only way we get through this’

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]