Simon Rusk rues ‘questionable’ Rangers penalty as Dundee assistant offers Lee Ashcroft injury update

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Simon Rusk rues ‘questionable’ Rangers penalty as Dundee assistant offers Lee Ashcroft injury update

By Alan Temple
March 13 2022, 7.11pm Updated: March 13 2022, 7.12pm
Luckless: Lee Ashcroft
Luckless: Lee Ashcroft

Dundee assistant manager Simon Rusk labelled Rangers’ penalty award ‘soft’ as the Dark Blues succumbed to a 3-0 reverse at Dens Park.

Referee Steven McLean deemed Ryan Sweeney to have felled James Tavernier in the box midway through the first half of Sunday’s showdown.

The Gers captain dusted himself off to slam home the spot-kick, making it 2-0 following Connor Goldson’s early opener.

Fashion Sakala completed the scoring in the dying embers, prompting Rusk to emphasise that the referee was not to blame for Dundee’s defeat.

Nevertheless, it was a key moment he felt went against the hosts as they crashed out of the Scottish Cup at the quarter-final stage.

Frustrated: Rusk

“I have not seen it back yet but it appears soft,” rued Rusk, speaking immediately after the encounter.

“The feedback I am getting is that it’s a questionable one.

“But I don’t want to make excuses. I don’t think the penalty is why we lose the game.

“When you are playing Rangers, the early stages can really hurt you. Then the penalty come soon after [the opening goal]. We are disappointed about the nature of the goals.”

Dundee will host Rangers again next Sunday as they seek to climb off the foot of the Premiership.

Rusk continued: “We need that resolve — and it is there.

“We have to find that other side of our game; be a bit smarter with our defending and have more belief on the ball. We are losing possession too cheaply.

“Hopefully, we can get a bit of work done on the grass and put these things right.

Lee Ashcroft ‘real blow’

Dundee suffered a further blow when Lee Ashcroft was replaced on the cusp of half-time with what looked like a recurrence of his hamstring injury.

The pivotal centre-half has already missed three months of this season with the same issue.

The severity of his latest set-back will become clear in the coming days.

“It’s a real blow,” continued Rusk. “He is such a big influence in the dressing room, with his character and whole-hearted approach.

“I have not had any feedback yet, in terms of how bad it is. But the overall feeling is disappointment for him. I’m really hoping for good news on that one.

“But we have to roll with the punches if it’s with Ash, or without Ash. In the next couple of weeks, we need to find a way.”

Asked if it was a repeat of the same hamstring issue, Rusk added: “I am assuming it is, but we’re not 100 per cent [sure].”

Dundee 0-3 Rangers: Goldson, Tavernier and Sakala strike as Dee exit Scottish Cup with a whimper

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier