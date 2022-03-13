Simon Rusk rues ‘questionable’ Rangers penalty as Dundee assistant offers Lee Ashcroft injury update

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee assistant manager Simon Rusk labelled Rangers’ penalty award ‘soft’ as the Dark Blues succumbed to a 3-0 reverse at Dens Park.

Referee Steven McLean deemed Ryan Sweeney to have felled James Tavernier in the box midway through the first half of Sunday’s showdown.

The Gers captain dusted himself off to slam home the spot-kick, making it 2-0 following Connor Goldson’s early opener.

Fashion Sakala completed the scoring in the dying embers, prompting Rusk to emphasise that the referee was not to blame for Dundee’s defeat.

Nevertheless, it was a key moment he felt went against the hosts as they crashed out of the Scottish Cup at the quarter-final stage.

“I have not seen it back yet but it appears soft,” rued Rusk, speaking immediately after the encounter.

“The feedback I am getting is that it’s a questionable one.

“But I don’t want to make excuses. I don’t think the penalty is why we lose the game.

“When you are playing Rangers, the early stages can really hurt you. Then the penalty come soon after [the opening goal]. We are disappointed about the nature of the goals.”

Dundee will host Rangers again next Sunday as they seek to climb off the foot of the Premiership.

Rusk continued: “We need that resolve — and it is there.

“We have to find that other side of our game; be a bit smarter with our defending and have more belief on the ball. We are losing possession too cheaply.

“Hopefully, we can get a bit of work done on the grass and put these things right.”

Lee Ashcroft ‘real blow’

Dundee suffered a further blow when Lee Ashcroft was replaced on the cusp of half-time with what looked like a recurrence of his hamstring injury.

The pivotal centre-half has already missed three months of this season with the same issue.

The severity of his latest set-back will become clear in the coming days.

Another Scottish Cup goal and another "SIUUUUU" to celebrate from Fashion Sakala! 😂 Rangers are cruising into the semi-final now 🔵 pic.twitter.com/kJp0DqQ9A9 — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) March 13, 2022

“It’s a real blow,” continued Rusk. “He is such a big influence in the dressing room, with his character and whole-hearted approach.

“I have not had any feedback yet, in terms of how bad it is. But the overall feeling is disappointment for him. I’m really hoping for good news on that one.

“But we have to roll with the punches if it’s with Ash, or without Ash. In the next couple of weeks, we need to find a way.”

Asked if it was a repeat of the same hamstring issue, Rusk added: “I am assuming it is, but we’re not 100 per cent [sure].”