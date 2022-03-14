Mark Fotheringham lands shock Bundesliga role as former Dundee and Dundee United man reunites with Felix Magath

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mark Fotheringham lands shock Bundesliga role as former Dundee and Dundee United man reunites with Felix Magath

By Alan Temple
March 14 2022, 12.55pm Updated: March 14 2022, 3.50pm
Fotheringham on the sidelines with Karlsruhe
Mark Fotheringham has been appointed assistant head coach of Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin.

Veteran tactician Felix Magath was named new boss of the capital club on Monday morning; his first managerial role since 2017.

He succeeds Tayfun Korkut in the dugout after a fifth successive defeat left Hertha in 17th place and firmly embroiled in a relegation dogfight.

And Magath has turned to ex-Dundee, United and Celtic midfielder Fotheringham as his right-hand man.

The pair worked together at Fulham during Magath’s brief reign, with Fotheringham — still a player at the time — taking his first steps in coaching.

They have remained close friends and Magath has taken note of the Scotsman’s progress in German football.

Fotheringham, right, after winning promotion with Ingolstadt
Fotheringham, 38, served as assistant coach with Ingolstadt for the best part of three campaigns, helping Der Schanzer win promotion to the 2.Bundesliga last season.

However, he and manager Tomas Oral left the club last summer after being unable to agree terms on extended contracts.

He was in contention for the vacant Dunfermline post earlier this season prior to the role going to John Hughes.

Nevertheless, Fotheringham aspires to manage in Scotland in the future.

Fotheringham’s varied playing career saw him turn out for the likes of Anorthosis Famagusta, Freiburg and Aarau.

Hertha Berlin host Hoffenheim in Magath and Fotheringham’s first match in the dugout.

