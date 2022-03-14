Mark Fotheringham lands shock Bundesliga role as former Dundee and Dundee United man reunites with Felix Magath

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Mark Fotheringham has been appointed assistant head coach of Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin.

Veteran tactician Felix Magath was named new boss of the capital club on Monday morning; his first managerial role since 2017.

He succeeds Tayfun Korkut in the dugout after a fifth successive defeat left Hertha in 17th place and firmly embroiled in a relegation dogfight.

And Magath has turned to ex-Dundee, United and Celtic midfielder Fotheringham as his right-hand man.

The pair worked together at Fulham during Magath’s brief reign, with Fotheringham — still a player at the time — taking his first steps in coaching.

They have remained close friends and Magath has taken note of the Scotsman’s progress in German football.

Fotheringham, 38, served as assistant coach with Ingolstadt for the best part of three campaigns, helping Der Schanzer win promotion to the 2.Bundesliga last season.

However, he and manager Tomas Oral left the club last summer after being unable to agree terms on extended contracts.

He was in contention for the vacant Dunfermline post earlier this season prior to the role going to John Hughes.

Nevertheless, Fotheringham aspires to manage in Scotland in the future.

Fotheringham’s varied playing career saw him turn out for the likes of Anorthosis Famagusta, Freiburg and Aarau.

Hertha Berlin host Hoffenheim in Magath and Fotheringham’s first match in the dugout.