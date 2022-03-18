Dundee dealt huge blow as Lee Ashcroft ruled out for season – but there’s positive news on Charlie Adam

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Dundee dealt huge blow as Lee Ashcroft ruled out for season – but there’s positive news on Charlie Adam

By George Cran
March 18 2022, 10.27pm Updated: March 19 2022, 2.15pm
Dundee defender Lee Ashcroft and skipper Charlie Adam.
Dundee’s Premiership survival hopes have been dealt a huge blow after key defender Lee Ashcroft was ruled out for the rest of the campaign.

Last season’s Players’ Player and Fans’ Player of the Year has been a major miss for the Dark Blues in recent months thanks to a nasty hamstring injury.

The centre-back needed surgery to fix a tendon issue after pulling up in a November victory over Motherwell.

That saw him out for three months before the 28-year-old made a welcome return against Hibs at the start of this month.

Lee Ashcroft gets treatement last weekend.

However, just two starts after his comeback, Ashcroft pulled up once more in last weekend’s cup defeat at home to Rangers.

‘Shocker’

The major fear was a recurrence of the same hamstring injury.

Those fears have been realised with more surgery on the cards.

Manager Mark McGhee said: “He has had a bit of relapse and he’ll probably end up having surgery again.

“He will be out for the season.

Lee Ashcroft suffers injury against Motherwell in November.

“It is a shocker for us and the boy himself, the implications going forward as well.

“We are gutted for him.

“I think he will see a specialist on Saturday.”

Charlie Adam

Also missing on for this weekend’s home clash with Rangers will be skipper Charlie Adam.

The former Scotland international has also been missing with a hamstring injury after limping off against Hibs on March 2.

Not fully fit: Charlie Adam
Charlie Adam limps off against Hibs.

That issue is not expected to be a lengthy absence, however, with the Dens captain expected back following the upcoming international break.

“Charlie is out,” McGhee said.

“He is still feeling it a wee bit. It won’t be long-term.

“I think by the end of the international break he should be clear.

“So he should be ready for the five games after split.”

McGhee confirmed there were no fresh injury worries for the Dark Blues ahead of Sunday’s clash with the club’s recent Covid issues having cleared up.

