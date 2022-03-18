Dundee dealt huge blow as Lee Ashcroft ruled out for season – but there’s positive news on Charlie Adam

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee’s Premiership survival hopes have been dealt a huge blow after key defender Lee Ashcroft was ruled out for the rest of the campaign.

Last season’s Players’ Player and Fans’ Player of the Year has been a major miss for the Dark Blues in recent months thanks to a nasty hamstring injury.

The centre-back needed surgery to fix a tendon issue after pulling up in a November victory over Motherwell.

That saw him out for three months before the 28-year-old made a welcome return against Hibs at the start of this month.

However, just two starts after his comeback, Ashcroft pulled up once more in last weekend’s cup defeat at home to Rangers.

‘Shocker’

The major fear was a recurrence of the same hamstring injury.

Those fears have been realised with more surgery on the cards.

Manager Mark McGhee said: “He has had a bit of relapse and he’ll probably end up having surgery again.

“He will be out for the season.

“It is a shocker for us and the boy himself, the implications going forward as well.

“We are gutted for him.

“I think he will see a specialist on Saturday.”

Charlie Adam

Also missing on for this weekend’s home clash with Rangers will be skipper Charlie Adam.

The former Scotland international has also been missing with a hamstring injury after limping off against Hibs on March 2.

That issue is not expected to be a lengthy absence, however, with the Dens captain expected back following the upcoming international break.

“Charlie is out,” McGhee said.

“He is still feeling it a wee bit. It won’t be long-term.

“I think by the end of the international break he should be clear.

“So he should be ready for the five games after split.”

McGhee confirmed there were no fresh injury worries for the Dark Blues ahead of Sunday’s clash with the club’s recent Covid issues having cleared up.