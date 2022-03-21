4 talking points from Dundee’s late defeat to Rangers – aggression, optimism, penalty calls and fan protest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

4 talking points from Dundee’s late defeat to Rangers – aggression, optimism, penalty calls and fan protest

By George Cran
March 21 2022, 8.00am Updated: March 21 2022, 12.01pm
Dundee were beaten 2-1 by Rangers at Dens Park after leading in the first half.
Dundee were beaten 2-1 by Rangers at Dens Park after leading in the first half.

Mark McGhee’s wait for a win as Dundee manager goes on after Connor Goldson’s late winner denied the Dark Blues a hard-fought point at Dens Park.

McGhee’s tenure so far has seen his side pick up just two draws from seven matches, falling four points adrift at the foot of the Premiership in the process.

Sunday’s display against the champions, a side preparing for the Europa League quarter-finals, did, though, provide a glimmer of hope that survival remains a possibility.

After picking up just five points from their last eight matches, overhauling St Johnstone’s four-point lead in the last seven games appears unlikely.

However, repeating their first 45 against the champions in games to come against the bottom six will bring results.

So what were the big talking points from Sunday’s contest?

Aggression

Christie Elliott celebrates his first league goal for Dundee.

After meekly being brushed aside by the Gers last weekend, there was a renewed vigour about the Dark Blues.

In previewing the match, left-back Jordan Marshall said “too much respect” was shown to the champions in the cup.

He called for aggression and to get into the faces of the Rangers players. And it was he who epitomised that early on.

Marshall spotted space on the flank before sending in a perfect cross for Christie Elliott to nod in at the far post with goalkeeper Allan McGregor completely taken out of the game.

The energy of the first-half, though, faded in the second with Rangers taking full advantage.

First-half positives or second-half body blow?

Points are desperately needed for Dundee right now and the bottom line is, for all their efforts, they’ve come away with nothing again.

But, the feeling among the players and manager after the match was one of optimism rather than despair at the concession of the late goal.

Rangers’ Connor Goldson makes it 2-1.

Expectations pre-match were of an easy Rangers victory against a club completely out of sorts.

Dundee made nothing simple for Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side, however, and the home fans responded to the efforts from their side.

If points are out of reach then give yourselves something to build on for the remaining matches.

Dundee have at least done that.

Penalty Rangers

Bobby Madden was not a popular man at Dens Park on Sunday with Dundee fans increasingly annoyed by soft fouls given against their team.

Bobby Madden gives Rangers a penalty and books Jordan McGhee (out of shot).

None more so than the first-half penalty awarded to Rangers after the slightest of pulls on Alfredo Morelos from Jordan McGhee.

It was a dreadful decision from the referee but one that didn’t prove costly for the Dark Blues as James Tavernier smashed the spot-kick over the bar.

Protests

As little as possible should be written about the protests from visiting fans over a money-spinning friendly in Australia other than to say they were self-centred efforts to waste time.

And, in fact, Mark McGhee felt it actually hindered Rangers.

More important from a Dundee point of view, though less conspicuous, was the appearance of a banner in the main stand.

Banner at Dens Park saying to owner Tim Keyes ‘Help DFC or go home’.

Addressed to owner Tim Keyes, Dundee fans want the US businessman to ‘help DFC or go home’.

Discontent among the home fans was far less fiery this time around after a better showing from their side.

But it has by no means disappeared.

Dundee dealt huge blow as Lee Ashcroft ruled out for season – but there’s positive news on Charlie Adam

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]