4 talking points from Dundee’s late defeat to Rangers – aggression, optimism, penalty calls and fan protest

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Mark McGhee’s wait for a win as Dundee manager goes on after Connor Goldson’s late winner denied the Dark Blues a hard-fought point at Dens Park.

McGhee’s tenure so far has seen his side pick up just two draws from seven matches, falling four points adrift at the foot of the Premiership in the process.

Sunday’s display against the champions, a side preparing for the Europa League quarter-finals, did, though, provide a glimmer of hope that survival remains a possibility.

After picking up just five points from their last eight matches, overhauling St Johnstone’s four-point lead in the last seven games appears unlikely.

However, repeating their first 45 against the champions in games to come against the bottom six will bring results.

So what were the big talking points from Sunday’s contest?

Aggression

After meekly being brushed aside by the Gers last weekend, there was a renewed vigour about the Dark Blues.

In previewing the match, left-back Jordan Marshall said “too much respect” was shown to the champions in the cup.

He called for aggression and to get into the faces of the Rangers players. And it was he who epitomised that early on.

WOW! 😲 Christie Elliot scores on his first Dundee appearance under Mark McGhee to give the hosts a shock lead! 💥 pic.twitter.com/zM5Umi63iP — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) March 20, 2022

Marshall spotted space on the flank before sending in a perfect cross for Christie Elliott to nod in at the far post with goalkeeper Allan McGregor completely taken out of the game.

The energy of the first-half, though, faded in the second with Rangers taking full advantage.

First-half positives or second-half body blow?

Points are desperately needed for Dundee right now and the bottom line is, for all their efforts, they’ve come away with nothing again.

But, the feeling among the players and manager after the match was one of optimism rather than despair at the concession of the late goal.

Expectations pre-match were of an easy Rangers victory against a club completely out of sorts.

Dundee made nothing simple for Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side, however, and the home fans responded to the efforts from their side.

If points are out of reach then give yourselves something to build on for the remaining matches.

Dundee have at least done that.

Penalty Rangers

Bobby Madden was not a popular man at Dens Park on Sunday with Dundee fans increasingly annoyed by soft fouls given against their team.

None more so than the first-half penalty awarded to Rangers after the slightest of pulls on Alfredo Morelos from Jordan McGhee.

It was a dreadful decision from the referee but one that didn’t prove costly for the Dark Blues as James Tavernier smashed the spot-kick over the bar.

PENALTY MISS! Tavernier steps up and blasts the ball well over the bar from the spot 😲 pic.twitter.com/ptKRZg5O14 — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) March 20, 2022

Protests

As little as possible should be written about the protests from visiting fans over a money-spinning friendly in Australia other than to say they were self-centred efforts to waste time.

And, in fact, Mark McGhee felt it actually hindered Rangers.

More important from a Dundee point of view, though less conspicuous, was the appearance of a banner in the main stand.

Addressed to owner Tim Keyes, Dundee fans want the US businessman to ‘help DFC or go home’.

Discontent among the home fans was far less fiery this time around after a better showing from their side.

But it has by no means disappeared.