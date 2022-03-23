GEORGE CRAN: Dundee fans waiting for relegation – but the players can’t afford to be sucked into that way of thinking

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
GEORGE CRAN: Dundee fans waiting for relegation – but the players can’t afford to be sucked into that way of thinking

By George Cran
March 23 2022, 8.39am Updated: March 23 2022, 11.15am
Dundee players celebrate their opener against Rangers, fans back their team (top) and Mark McGhee talks tactics with Simon Rusk (bottom).
With seven matches remaining in the Premiership, many Dundee fans already expect relegation.

That’s an incredibly sad state of affairs for such a big club.

There are still 21 points on offer with five matches against sides in the bottom half.

Four points adrift is a bad position but, with nearest rivals St Johnstone still to play, not impossible to overcome.

However, the way this season has unfolded, optimism has been beaten out of the fans.

Dundee’s is a support that has suffered disappointment after disappointment after disappointment.

Dundee fans head for the exits after just 18 minutes against Livingston.

Disappointment in some of the performances on the pitch but more so for disappointment in the governance of this great club.

Self-fulfilling prophecy of doom

All the things wrong with the club right now come to a head because things are bad on the pitch.

The lack of meaningful communication from the top, the dreadfully coordinated change in manager and the appalling state of Dens Park all come into clear focus when the team is struggling.

Some fans get angry but there’s plenty apathy around, too. That in itself brings a self-fulfilling prophecy of doom.

It is completely understandable for long-suffering supporters to decide they’ve had enough of the suffering.

But the players need support now more than ever.

Belief

They still believe safety can be achieved – they can’t afford to think any other way.

They also know they’ve beaten Aberdeen this season, they’ve beaten St Mirren, thumped Motherwell, seen off St Johnstone and picked up points against Livingston, Dundee United and Hibs – nearly all the teams they could face between now and the end of the season.

So there is still hope.

Christie Elliott celebrates his first league goal for Dundee.

A big chunk of the support, though, can’t bring themselves to believe in that.

Because getting the hopes up and seeing them shattered – again – is too painful.

But the players need support from the stands.

Something to get behind

That’s what was so encouraging to me about Sunday against Rangers.

Yes, the game ended in defeat, but the performance and attitude of the players gave the fans something to shout about.

Something to get behind.

And, for a spell, maybe not long enough, all the gripes and problems around the club get forgotten for a wee while.

At last, there are things to be happy about on the pitch.

Dundee fans in fine voice after their team had taken an early lead.

The players looked well up for the game, the likes of Christie Elliott really grabbed their chance to impress.

The key, as my learned colleague Lee Wilkie said yesterday, is to bring that attitude and performance into the games that really matter against teams close to them in the table.

And, obviously, get some points to show for your hard work.

If the fans can enjoy their football again, the anger towards the top fades, the mucky stadium isn’t so bad after all and the big problems off the pitch can be sorted out with a little less rancour and more acceptance.

The players have a lot of pressure on their shoulders – they could do with a little help.

