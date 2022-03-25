EXCLUSIVE: Zak Rudden looking for Scotland U/21 springboard ahead of Dundee survival bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

EXCLUSIVE: Zak Rudden looking for Scotland U/21 springboard ahead of Dundee survival bid

By George Cran
March 25 2022, 8.00am Updated: March 25 2022, 10.54am
Zak Rudden training with the Scotland U/21 squad (left) and celebrating a goal for Dundee (right).
Dundee striker Zak Rudden plans to use his time away with Scotland U/21s as a springboard for the Dark Blues Premiership run-in.

The 22-year-old is hoping to add to his two caps already picked up at that level as Scot Gemmill’s side face Turkey and Kazakhstan.

Dundee are facing a tough battle against relegation but first the striker is determined to help the young Scots give themselves a chance of qualification for the European Championships.

‘Start flying’

The U/21s need to beat Turkey tonight at Tynecastle to keep that dream alive with five points to be made up on Denmark in the play-off spot with four matches remaining.

The match is live on BBC Scotland on Friday, kicking-off at 7.05pm.

“I’m looking forward to the games, they are two big games,” Rudden told the Courier.

“Hopefully, I get a chance to play.

“Playing for your national team is always a confidence boost so I’m hoping I can play well and do the club and myself proud.

Rudden made his Scotland U/21 debut against Northern Ireland last summer.

“My hope is I can get a couple of goals while I’m away and then I can start flying at Dundee when I get back.

“I’m always looking for ways to help my game. These two games will hopefully help me get back in the Dundee team a bit more.

“And then I can get some goals for my club.”

Stop-start

The frontman has endured a disrupted start to his Dundee career with a change in manager coming just two weeks after his move from Partick Thistle.

On top of that, he has missed games through being cup-tied and catching coronavirus.

“I got Covid and it’s been hard to get a run of games,” he added.

“I played a couple and then it was the Scottish Cup and I was cup-tied.

“Then I was out of the team, came back in and got Covid.

Zak Rudden opens the scoring against Ross County.

“It’s been tough but I enjoy it at Dundee.

“It’s clear I need to keep working hard, hopefully, get starts and start producing goals.”

Change in manager

On James McPake’s sacking just 16 days after he signed, Rudden says: “It is what it is, you just have to adapt quickly.

“I think I have but I know I still have a lot to work on.

“I’ve enjoyed it under the new manager (Mark McGhee) and Simon (Rusk). They’ve been good.

“I only had a week or so under James McPake but I’m thankful for him bringing me to Dundee.

“I’ve got the chance to play in the Premiership and I want to repay Dundee for that by trying to keep the club up.”

