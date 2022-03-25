EXCLUSIVE: Zak Rudden looking for Scotland U/21 springboard ahead of Dundee survival bid

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee striker Zak Rudden plans to use his time away with Scotland U/21s as a springboard for the Dark Blues Premiership run-in.

The 22-year-old is hoping to add to his two caps already picked up at that level as Scot Gemmill’s side face Turkey and Kazakhstan.

Dundee are facing a tough battle against relegation but first the striker is determined to help the young Scots give themselves a chance of qualification for the European Championships.

‘Start flying’

The U/21s need to beat Turkey tonight at Tynecastle to keep that dream alive with five points to be made up on Denmark in the play-off spot with four matches remaining.

The match is live on BBC Scotland on Friday, kicking-off at 7.05pm.

“I’m looking forward to the games, they are two big games,” Rudden told the Courier.

“Hopefully, I get a chance to play.

“Playing for your national team is always a confidence boost so I’m hoping I can play well and do the club and myself proud.

“My hope is I can get a couple of goals while I’m away and then I can start flying at Dundee when I get back.

“I’m always looking for ways to help my game. These two games will hopefully help me get back in the Dundee team a bit more.

“And then I can get some goals for my club.”

Stop-start

The frontman has endured a disrupted start to his Dundee career with a change in manager coming just two weeks after his move from Partick Thistle.

On top of that, he has missed games through being cup-tied and catching coronavirus.

“I got Covid and it’s been hard to get a run of games,” he added.

“I played a couple and then it was the Scottish Cup and I was cup-tied.

“Then I was out of the team, came back in and got Covid.

“It’s been tough but I enjoy it at Dundee.

“It’s clear I need to keep working hard, hopefully, get starts and start producing goals.”

Change in manager

On James McPake’s sacking just 16 days after he signed, Rudden says: “It is what it is, you just have to adapt quickly.

“I think I have but I know I still have a lot to work on.

“I’ve enjoyed it under the new manager (Mark McGhee) and Simon (Rusk). They’ve been good.

“I only had a week or so under James McPake but I’m thankful for him bringing me to Dundee.

“I’ve got the chance to play in the Premiership and I want to repay Dundee for that by trying to keep the club up.”