PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – McNulty magic and Dens dismay By George Cran March 24 2022, 3.17pm Host Tom Duthie with Graeme Finnan and George Cran (from left). [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street may be a man down this week but there’s no less to talk about. Returning from his sickbed is sports journalist George Cran as he rejoins Tom Duthie and Graeme Finnan for a blether on all things football in Dundee. That saw madcap Marc McNulty celebrations in Paisley as Dundee United clocked up a big win and yet more dismay at Dens. The boys discuss United’s rediscovered attacking flair, what’s going on at Dundee and how many players Scotland will need to stop Robert Lewandowski at Hampden. Marc McNulty celebrates his winner at St Mirren. The weekly Tele Sport podcast has a new online home here at the Courier but you can still get it from all good podcast providers. Or, better yet, listen here: EXCLUSIVE: New Dundee fan group breaks silence on banner fascism storm – and what they plan to do next Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier LEE WILKIE: Marc McNulty goal could be THE moment that turns Dundee United into a top-six side St Mirren 1-2 Dundee United: Marc McNulty ignites European dream in Paisley thriller Marc McNulty eyes scoring streak as Dundee United striker hails tireless Tony Watt and ‘different class’ fan backing Aberdeen 1-1 Dundee United: Marc McNulty seals point on Sir Alex Ferguson homecoming as Tangerines extend unbeaten run