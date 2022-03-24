PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – McNulty magic and Dens dismay

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street may be a man down this week but there’s no less to talk about.

Returning from his sickbed is sports journalist George Cran as he rejoins Tom Duthie and Graeme Finnan for a blether on all things football in Dundee.

That saw madcap Marc McNulty celebrations in Paisley as Dundee United clocked up a big win and yet more dismay at Dens.

The boys discuss United’s rediscovered attacking flair, what’s going on at Dundee and how many players Scotland will need to stop Robert Lewandowski at Hampden.

The weekly Tele Sport podcast has a new online home here at the Courier but you can still get it from all good podcast providers.

Or, better yet, listen here: