Dundee owners Tim Keyes and John Nelms respond to open letter from ‘extremely concerned’ fans

By George Cran
March 25 2022, 11.30am Updated: March 25 2022, 11.39am
Dundee fans at the recent Scottish Cup quarter-final against Rangers. Owners Tim Keyes and John Nelms inset.
Dundee fans at the recent Scottish Cup quarter-final against Rangers. Owners Tim Keyes and John Nelms inset.

Dundee owners Tim Keyes and John Nelms have responded to an open letter regarding the running of the club sent by an “extremely concerned” group of Dees.

The letter has garnered more than 1,200 verified signatures since it was posted online on Wednesday.

In it, the group proffered ways to heal the disconnect between owners, Football Partners Scotland (FPS), and an increasingly disenchanted fanbase, whose “growing unrest” was described as a potential “threat to [the club’s] very future”.

Among the 10 signatories were journalist Patrick Barclay and the founders of the 1893 Foundation Ross Day and Scott Roberts.

A three-pronged reform programme was requested of the club. Namely, representation at board level, a wider spread of expertise at board level within the club and greater accountability.

Dundee owners Tim Keyes and John Nelms.

What did the American owners say?

On Thursday evening, when the club unveiled how their proposed stadium at Camperdown Park would look, a reply to the open letter was also sent.

Courier Sport has seen the correspondence, in it FPS stressed the club was going from “strength to strength” despite results on the pitch being below the “standard we have set”.

They also pointed to the history of the club before their arrival, mentioning the two administrations in 2003 and 2010, and the financial security brought by the Keyes family.

The letter also highlighted improvements made to the academy structure, charity donations and their partnerships with the Regional Performance Centre and St John’s High School.

2019 photo shows Dundee owners and staff, including Gordon Strachan, being shown around the Regional Performance Centre.

The club also say a marketing and public relations specialist has been hired but is yet to begin that work in earnest due to the pandemic.

‘Results may not be obvious’

It finished: “In conclusion, we understand that the results we have been delivering for the benefit of the club may not always be obvious from the outside and may be easy to overlook when results on the pitch aren’t always going our way.

“However, every decision that is made comes from a place of acumen in football, business, and with strategic aims in mind.

“Dundee Football Club is stable and secure and will be here for generations to come because of the commitment we made to the club and the fans nearly nine years ago.

Dundee fans stayed away from the cup defeat to Rangers.

“Our goal is to continue to have a presence in the Premiership, to be a top-six team, and to produce first-team players through our academy, knowing some years may be better than others, and that we’re here for the long haul.

“We are committed to the continued growth and development of Dundee FC.

“Thank you all for your continued support!

“Tim, John, and all of us here at Dundee FC.”

