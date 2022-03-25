Tim Keyes and John Nelms’ response to Dundee fans’ open letter – IN FULL

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

John Nelms and Tim Keyes have responded to an open letter from Dundee fans calling for action to combat “growing unrest” amongst supporters.

In an 1100-word missive, sent to the letter’s original signatories, Dens Park chiefs have offered what they see as a full account of the transformation of the club under the stewardship of Football Partners Scotland (FPS).

It follows a video update, released on Thursday night, on the club’s long-proposed new stadium project, adjacent to the A90 at Camperdown.

The club’s American ownership has come under fire over a number of issues, with fans calling in Wednesday’s open letter for a three-pronged reform plan to prevent rapidly souring relations from becoming ‘a threat to [the club’s] very future.’

Here is Keyes and Nelms’ full, unedited response.

Members of the Dundee community,

Thank you for your recent email and your continued support of Dundee Football Club. We can assure you that behind the scenes the club is stable and going from strength to strength, although the results on the pitch since being promoted have not been to the standard we have set for the organization (sic). As ever, we endeavor (sic) to remedy this. We appreciate your letter and acknowledge your suggestions, in light of which we would like to respond with the following. By way of providing perspective, it is important to remember where we came from and where we are today.

Then:

Since November 2003 – one of the darkest days in the club’s history – when the club went through a catastrophic administration, our club was perpetually in the Championship and was forced to endure yet another administration in October 2010.

Now:

Since we arrived in August 2013, the club has been in the Premier League six of our eight years. The club is financially stable through the implementation of sound business practices, even when unpopular. We have and are still navigating a pandemic without taking on debt. We continue to increase commercial income and have the most lucrative kit deal the club has ever secured. We have made significant investment in infrastructure, facilities and people.

Then:

Our academy hardly existed, and the club’s facilities were either non-existent or in a very poor state. We had no ladies’ toilets in the South Enclosure, no sprinkler system within our pitch, our first team was training at Dawson Park and our academy was training where they could find space. The kiosk offerings were from a national supplier and were substandard, poor quality and overpriced. Our club had no relationship with the governing bodies nor relationships with any Premier League club. Commercially, most of the commercial community had been alienated by the club through its actions and only a few remained. The club was on the brink of another collapse as the money was gone and funding options did not exist.

Now:

Since 2013, the investment into infrastructure and facilities has been enormous which includes but not (sic) limited to partnerships with University of Dundee, Dundee Leisure and Culture (the Regional Performance Centre) which have resulted in the teams now accessing three all-weather pitches (one indoor) and a host of DFC-maintained grass pitches, swimming pools and indoor halls.

Our academy is producing players and we have inducted our second class into St. John’s HS. We are giving our academy players the best opportunities for training, facilities and education. The academy is also producing more players, with several making their debuts and are either in or near the first team. We have commissioned and fronted our charity, DFC in the Community Trust, which is nationally recognized and is the largest community department DFC has ever had. The trust is consistently producing significant benefits for children, young people and older individuals throughout Dundee and for which the benefit to the community increases year on year.

At Dens a marketing and public relations specialist has been hired but due to Covid her appointment was delayed. With the rigors of the fallout of Covid she has been forced to focus on the operational aspect of the commercial business of the club, although we anticipate that soon her focus and the application of her specialty skills will be back onto marketing and PR. Within the building over the past eight years we have built ladies toilets in the south enclosure, installed the underground sprinkler system, extensively painted and decorated most areas of the building including the steel works. Fan pods were built near the south enclosure. We upgraded the changing rooms, installed efficient showers, installed smart boards, and added ice baths. The gym was comprehensively upgraded and properly equipped. We successfully brokered a deal with Hilton/Landmark to provide a first-rate offering for the fans in the lounges which has also resulted in perfect health and safety ratings/inspections. The kiosk catering was brought in-house and now provides high-quality local fare at a better price for the fans.

‘A proper voice’

We have a sound, open relationship with the Dundee Supporters Association and have bi-weekly meetings with head of the DSA answering questions aired by the fans. The Supporters Liaison Officer also has a direct line of communication with senior members of the club. Prior to covid the head of the DSA, the trust, and Dee Promotions were invited monthly to the DFC senior staff meetings. The trust and Dee Promotions have been back in these meetings as they work within the building and the DSA invitation has been reinstated now that covid restrictions are being lifted. The 1893 Foundation was created in partnership with dedicated and passionate supporters two years ago in the midst of the pandemic and the monies raised go directly into the first team budget. We have also extended our relationship with the Dundee Historical Trust based on all the good work they are doing preserving and showcasing DFC’s rich history.

We have solid strong relationships with the SFA, SPFL, and most other clubs, resulting in Dundee FC having a proper voice within the ranks in the football community. Our relationships with government officials and leading members of the civic community are strong and mutually respecting, earning the club recognition and standing in Dundee and Tayside.

And over the past eight years we have donated charitable gifts, cash and in-kind ticket donations that total nearly £1 million. Our board consists of leading members in their respective fields, and even when taking us out of the equation, there is more than 90 years of Dundee FC fans on the board. But moreover, we are fans who live and die with every kick of the ball.

In conclusion, we understand that the results we have been delivering for the benefit of the club may not always be obvious from the outside and may be easy to overlook when results on the pitch aren’t always going our way. However, every decision that is made comes from a place of acumen in football, business and with strategic aims in mind. Dundee Football Club is stable and secure and will be here for generations to come because of the commitment we made to the club and the fans nearly nine years ago. Our goal is to continue to have a presence in the Premiership, to be a top-six team and to produce first team players through our academy, knowing some years may be better than others, and that we’re here for the long haul. We are committed to the continued growth and development of Dundee FC.

Thank you all for your continued support!

Tim, John, and all of us here at Dundee FC.