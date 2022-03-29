LEE WILKIE: Dundee owners MUST pull out all the stops to bring unhappy fanbase back onside or relegation will be a reality

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee FC

LEE WILKIE: Dundee owners MUST pull out all the stops to bring unhappy fanbase back onside or relegation will be a reality

By Lee Wilkie
March 29 2022, 12.30pm
Picture shows; Columnist Lee Wilkie talks Dundee fans, players and John Nelms.
Picture shows; Columnist Lee Wilkie talks Dundee fans, players and John Nelms.

A LOT has happened at Dens Park since the last time I stuck my column in here.

Dundee fans and managing director John Nelms have been butting heads a little over all these letters.

Throw in a stadium announcement and I don’t think I’ll be able to fit everything in!

There’s no doubt Dundee’s poor form over this season has contributed to all the anger or sometimes apathy from the stands.

But it also comes from a breakdown somewhere in the connection between the club and the fans.

Dundee fans head for the exits after just 18 minutes against Livingston.

And, in Dundee’s position, that is something they just can’t afford.

Bottom of the Premiership with their nearest rivals four points ahead, the Dark Blues need everyone singing from the same hymn sheet.

Players

The players certainly do.

On the whole, they won’t be too affected by all that’s going on off the pitch.

But there are a few local lads where that is a risk.

The likes of Cammy Kerr, who holds the club very close to his heart, and Paul McGowan as well, having been there so long.

Dundee remain four points adrift at the bottom of the table after losing to Rangers last time out.

It does, though, make their life much easier if everyone at the club is pulling together.

But there seems to be a fair bit of work needed to get that to be the case.

Nelms and the board should be pulling out all the stops, really going to town with their PR to get the fans back onside so they can all help the team.

Because, if they don’t, it feels like relegation is on the cards.

Open letter

In terms of the requests made in the open letter last week, a lot of them are fair enough.

To me, an AGM should be a requirement for every club in Scotland.

We are fairly small clubs up here, it’s not like we’re talking Manchester United.

Fans of Dundee are generally local people with real feeling towards their club.

Dundee owners Tim Keyes and John Nelms.

They want to be able to do their part, feel like they are contributing to the success of their team.

It doesn’t feel like there’s much of an opportunity to do that right now.

I was at the club when the first administration hit and that’s what happened – the fans rallied around the club, raised so much money and everyone stuck together.

This situation is obviously different but the team needs the same sort of attitude from the fans.

Everybody fighting for the same thing, so they can feel like one team together.

Timing of stadium announcement

On the stadium update, it all looks pretty exciting.

But the timing isn’t great.

The team is bottom of the Premiership, facing relegation and the fans are unhappy,
feeling disenchanted.

So, coming out with all this stadium news sticks in the craw a little.

The biggest thing they have to do now is back up all this talk and make it happen.

So there is a lot of work on for Dundee’s owners to build some bridges and, hopefully, in the process help the team by rallying the support.

Because this weekend is a big game, only wins are useful now.

And distractions don’t help.

John Nelms sets ambitious 2024 target date for new Dundee stadium – and makes groundshare pledge to fans

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]