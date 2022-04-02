Dundee team news: Will skipper Charlie Adam feature against Aberdeen?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Dundee FC

Dundee team news: Will skipper Charlie Adam feature against Aberdeen?

By George Cran
April 2 2022, 8.30am
Dundee skipper Charlie Adam is a doubt to face Aberdeen says manager Mark McGhee.
Dundee skipper Charlie Adam is a doubt to face Aberdeen says manager Mark McGhee.

Dundee boss Mark McGhee says returning captain Charlie Adam will be a major boost for the Dark Blues ahead of today’s Aberdeen clash.

How much time he’ll spend on the pitch, however, is still unknown after picking up a sickness bug this week.

The Dens skipper returned to training last week after a troublesome hamstring injury picked up against Hibs at the start of March.

That, though, was put off again by illness.

Charlie remains doubtful, he’s not trained all week,” said McGhee.

“We may squeeze him onto the bench.

Charlie Adam's return was a massive boost for Dundee.
Charlie Adam is a doubt to face Aberdeen.

“He’s desperate to be involved and we want him involved as quickly as possible so if he’s ready, we’ll definitely squeeze him onto the bench.

“No matter how far back you look, any good stuff then Charlie is involved in a lot of it. So we know what he can bring and, of course, we want him involved.

“But he’s had an illness, he’s had an injury and hasn’t trained much so we have to be careful.”

Dundee goalkeeper Adam Legzdins.

Definitely out are centre-back Lee Ashcroft and striker Cillian Sheridan while goalkeeper Adam Legzdins remains on the sidelines as he recovers from a knee injury and illness.

Danny Mullen is expected to return after missing out against Rangers.

Time

Time is quickly running out for the Dark Blues to pull themselves to some kind of safety with 11th-placed St Johnstone four points ahead with seven games to go.

And McGhee hopes the work done on the training pitch with assistant Simon Rusk over the international break can bear dividends against his old side.

“Apart from any technical work we might have done with them we’ve been able to do longer sessions with the players, particularly earlier in the week,” McGhee added.

Dundee manager Mark McGhee.

“We have got a lot of work done with them and time spent with them.

“We hope that will benefit us on Saturday, it should.

“At this stage of the season, I would normally be cutting sessions back rather than increasing.

“But we’ve been out a bit longer than we normally would be because we feel we need to try to squeeze a bit more out of it.

“It’s a big game for us, another game we need to try to win.”

The Premiership split: Who gives Dundee the best chance of survival by finishing in the bottom six?

 

