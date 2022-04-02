Dundee 2-2 Aberdeen: Charlie Adam inspires Dark Blues fight back but Dee survival hanging by a thread

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee’s Premiership fate is hanging by a thread after their winless run extended to eight matches despite a late fight-back in a 2-2 home draw with Aberdeen.

With just six games to go, the Dark Blues are now six points adrift at the foot of the table after St Johnstone’s victory over Livingston.

The visitors were on top for much of the game and took a deserved lead through Calvin Ramsay late in the first half.

Jordan McGhee would equalise before Ross McCrorie struck on 81 minutes with what looked like the winner.

But Charlie Adam would grab his second assist of the game as Danny Mullen flicked in a free-kick late on for 2-2.

Dons on top

Dundee made just one change from their league defeat to Rangers as Danny Mullen replaced Declan McDaid on the left.

It was the same back five set-up as faced the Gers, though Mullen and Paul McMullan on the right were pushed up to support Zak Rudden.

Former Dee Declan Gallagher, meanwhile, started in central defence for the Dons.

Despite the lowly league standings of both sides, the match got off to a bright start.

There were efforts at both ends with the visitors going closest early on as Connor McLennan cracked a wonderful dipping effort off the crossbar.

Dundee’s closest attempt came from Mullen as he fizzed a shot just over from an angle on 15 minutes.

The Dons, though, were having the better of things and, but for the boot of Cammy Kerr on the line, would’ve taken the lead on 35 minutes through Christian Ramirez.

They did just that seven minutes later as Calvin Ramsay stepped inside and smashed a fine effort inside the near post for 1-0 to the visitors.

Instant impact

The Dark Blues changed shape as Mullen joined Rudden up front, giving the Aberdeen centre-backs more to think about.

It wasn’t long either before skipper Charlie Adam made a welcome return, coming on in attacking midfield.

And he made an instant impact, sending in a quality free-kick for Jordan McGhee to head in at the far post.

The contest was turning frantic as the half wore on, tackles flying in and both sets of fans in full voice.

But Dundee couldn’t build on their equaliser with the Dons on the front foot. And the visitors took the lead once more, Ross McCrorie netting what appeared to be the winner on 81 minutes.

But the Dark Blues – and skipper Adam – weren’t done yet. Once more the Dundee captain sent in a free-kick and once more the ball ended up in the net as Mullen flicked a header beyond Joe Lewis.

Aberdeen needed a win to have any chance of finishing in the top six and had the chance to win it late on only for Lawlor to deny Marley Watkins with two minutes to go.

Both sides were going all-out for victory but had to settle for a point apiece – a result that did neither any favours.

Teams:

Dundee: Lawlor, Elliott (Adam 59), Sweeney, McGhee, Kerr, Marshall, Byrne, McGowan, McMullan, Mullen, Rudden (McDaid 70).

Subs not used: Sharp, Mulligan, McCowan, Daley-Campbell, Anderson, Ibsen Rossi, McGinn.

Aberdeen: Lewis, McCrorie, Gallagher, Ramirez, Besuijen, Hayes, McLennan (Watkins 57), Ferguson, Ramsay (MacKenzie 78), Bates, Barron.

Subs not used: Woods, Considine, Ojo, Jenks, Polvara, Ruth, Milne.

Referee: John Beaton

Attendance: 7,815