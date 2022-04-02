Mark McGhee insists it is ‘premature’ to write off Dundee survival hopes after Aberdeen draw as he hails Charlie Adam impact

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Mark McGhee insists it is ‘premature’ to write off Dundee survival hopes after Aberdeen draw as he hails Charlie Adam impact

By George Cran
April 2 2022, 6.07pm Updated: April 2 2022, 6.17pm
Dundee boss Mark McGhee in the dugout against Aberdeen.
Dundee boss Mark McGhee in the dugout against Aberdeen.

Dundee are now six points adrift at the foot of the Premiership with six games to go.

They haven’t won in seven league matches either despite a late fight-back securing a point at home to Aberdeen.

However, Dens Park boss Mark McGhee insists it is “premature” to write off their survival chances.

That’s after seeing the Dark Blues come from behind twice against the Dons with goals from Jordan McGhee and Danny Mullen.

“It’s not the result we wanted but I think it can be a huge point come the end of the season,” he said.

“We deserved a point, though we made it difficult for ourselves by going behind a couple of times but we showed great resilience and great determination.

Dundee striker Danny Mullen flicks a header beyond Joe Lewis to equalise late on against Aberdeen.

“We are hopeful. I’m not disrespecting St Johnstone, they had a great result today. But they play Celtic next week.

“We have a huge game down the road but it is a game, having looked at today and Charlie Adam coming back, that we believe we can win.

“If we can win that and the rest goes to form we could be sitting next Saturday night three points behind St Johnstone with five games to play.

“Anybody who writes us off at this stage is premature.”

‘Fantastic’ Charlie Adam

Returning skipper Adam won the sponsor’s Man of the Match award despite only playing the final half-hour.

He swung in two high-quality free-kick deliveries for McGhee and then Mullen to equalise as Dundee fought back twice to win a point.

Manager McGhee admits he was surprised to be able to get 30 minutes out of his skipper after illness through the week.

Charlie Adam responds to Aberdeen fans at full-time following the 2-2 draw at Dens.

However, he wasn’t surprised by the impact made by the former Scotland man.

McGhee said: “Charlie was ill last weekend, he took himself to hospital at one point. He’d been injured before that and hadn’t trained so I wasn’t holding out any hope we would take any part today.

“But he came to see me and said he wanted to be part of it, even if it was just in the dressing-room helping the lads.

“It shows great attitude and we did get him on for as long as we felt it right to do.

“He only trained on Friday and hadn’t done a lot.

“Fantastic contribution from him and it’s not a surprise.”

Dundee captain Charlie Adam admits future at club next season is uncertain

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier