Mark McGhee insists it is ‘premature’ to write off Dundee survival hopes after Aberdeen draw as he hails Charlie Adam impact

Dundee are now six points adrift at the foot of the Premiership with six games to go.

They haven’t won in seven league matches either despite a late fight-back securing a point at home to Aberdeen.

However, Dens Park boss Mark McGhee insists it is “premature” to write off their survival chances.

That’s after seeing the Dark Blues come from behind twice against the Dons with goals from Jordan McGhee and Danny Mullen.

“It’s not the result we wanted but I think it can be a huge point come the end of the season,” he said.

“We deserved a point, though we made it difficult for ourselves by going behind a couple of times but we showed great resilience and great determination.

“We are hopeful. I’m not disrespecting St Johnstone, they had a great result today. But they play Celtic next week.

“We have a huge game down the road but it is a game, having looked at today and Charlie Adam coming back, that we believe we can win.

“If we can win that and the rest goes to form we could be sitting next Saturday night three points behind St Johnstone with five games to play.

“Anybody who writes us off at this stage is premature.”

‘Fantastic’ Charlie Adam

Returning skipper Adam won the sponsor’s Man of the Match award despite only playing the final half-hour.

He swung in two high-quality free-kick deliveries for McGhee and then Mullen to equalise as Dundee fought back twice to win a point.

Manager McGhee admits he was surprised to be able to get 30 minutes out of his skipper after illness through the week.

However, he wasn’t surprised by the impact made by the former Scotland man.

McGhee said: “Charlie was ill last weekend, he took himself to hospital at one point. He’d been injured before that and hadn’t trained so I wasn’t holding out any hope we would take any part today.

“But he came to see me and said he wanted to be part of it, even if it was just in the dressing-room helping the lads.

“It shows great attitude and we did get him on for as long as we felt it right to do.

“He only trained on Friday and hadn’t done a lot.

“Fantastic contribution from him and it’s not a surprise.”