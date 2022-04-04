4 Dundee talking points from entertaining Aberdeen draw – Charlie Adam super skipper, Danny Mullen, penalty protests and Mark McGhee maths

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee and Mark McGhee are still chasing that first win together after an entertaining 2-2 draw at home to Aberdeen.

Though it was a good watch and there are positives to take for the Dark Blues, draws at this stage aren’t enough to get them out of relegation trouble.

St Johnstone’s victory over Livingston has extended the gap to six points at a time when Dundee need to be cutting the deficit.

There was, though, fight, determination and resilience among the Dark Blues.

But what else can we take from the home draw with the Dons?

Charlie Adam

It doesn’t take a genius to figure out Dundee need their skipper fit and firing.

Saturday was a prime example of the kind of impact the Scotland international can bring.

Until Adam’s arrival on the hour mark, the Dark Blues had created shooting and crossing opportunities but without any real quality.

Immediately that changed when he got on the free-kicks. And two Dundee goals followed.

Lewis Ferguson will also testify that Adam brings an aggression and fire to the middle of the park that is vital in a relegation scrap.

Rudden/Mullen

Another in the must-stay-fit category is striker Danny Mullen, whether he plans to be at Dens Park next season or not.

Saturday’s equaliser brought him level with Jason Cummings, now in Australia, in the Dundee top scorer chart this season with six goals each.

And his impact on the Aberdeen defence second half showed the Dark Blues need him.

Because, in the first-half, young Zak Rudden was given a bit of a lesson by Scotland international Declan Gallagher.

The former Dee defender gobbled up pretty much everything sent the way of Rudden and even threw in a tricksy turn inside his own box to beat the Scotland U/21 man.

A raw talent, Rudden is having to learn quickly what it takes to be a Premiership forward. With no other striking options around, Dundee need to keep Mullen fit and available.

Penalty protests

With so much at stake for both sides, anything remotely resembling a foul in the area saw John Beaton hounded with appeals.

Aberdeen, though, were chief culprits in the begging stakes.

Vicente Besuijen’s dive seconds before Ross McCrorie’s fine finish and the exuberant celebration that followed despite his ‘injury’ was incredible.

Dundee’s backline, however, should have been more worried about defending their box than shouting at the Dutchman.

Dundee are now six points from safety while Aberdeen kept their top-six hopes alive after a thrilling 2-2 draw at Dens Park👇 pic.twitter.com/lquREsrDFz — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) April 2, 2022

One that wasn’t shown on Sportscene was a shout by Lewis Ferguson who went down in the area after a challenge by Jordan Marshall. The TV replay showed there was little real contact but still the begs came.

With top six or survival at stake, the desperate appeals are understandable, if unedifying for those involved.

McGhee maths

Dundee boss Mark McGhee was quite happy with the point post-match. However, looking at the table where they have dropped further behind St Johnstone, fans won’t be.

Now, they need victory in the derby next week at Tannadice.

Dundee are very much into must-win territory from now until the end of the season.

In the six games left, the Dark Blues need to better the Saints point tally by seven.

Only wins will do.

They haven’t won in seven league matches now and have only won five all season.

Now they probably need at least three from six, if not more, to haul themselves to safety.

There are signs of improvement in the Dee but it could be too little, too late.