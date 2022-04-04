Dundee’s Jordan McGhee insists there is ‘no better way’ to kickstart survival push than a derby win at Tannadice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee’s Jordan McGhee insists there is ‘no better way’ to kickstart survival push than a derby win at Tannadice

By George Cran
April 4 2022, 12.00pm Updated: April 4 2022, 12.38pm
Dundee's Jordan McGhee
Dundee's Jordan McGhee says mentality is key ahead of this weekend's crunch derby.

“Cool heads” and calm bodies are needed at Dundee as they prepare for a huge derby at Tannadice.

The Dark Blues will make the short journey across the street to face a Dundee United side all-but secured in the top six.

And they head there needing to end a winless derby run that stretches back over five years.

The last win at Tannadice, meanwhile, was 18 years ago in 2004, one of only two Dundee wins at United since the turn of the century.

But three points are needed. Badly.

Because the Dark Blues are six points adrift at the foot of the table with six games to go.

‘No better way’

For Jordan McGhee, Dundee skipper in Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Aberdeen, the prize on offer in a game of this magnitude is all that is needed to focus the players’ minds.

“They are great games, great occasions to play in,” McGhee said.

Jordan McGhee takes on Dundee United at Tannadice earlier this season.
Jordan McGhee takes on Dundee United at Tannadice earlier this season.

“This will be my sixth or seventh derby.

“They are brilliant games and there would be no better way to get three points than in a derby before the split.

“We’re aware it’s been a long time since Dundee won there but we see it as a good chance for us to put that right.

“Every game for us is a cup final from now on. We are well aware of that.

McGhee celebrates his goal at the weekend.

“This week going down there will be hostile, we need to keep cool heads.

“We’ve got big players and it’s a big occasion so we need to turn up.”

‘Everyone knows what is at stake’

Though Saturday’s home draw with the Dons extended their winless run to seven league matches, McGhee says their two recent performances against Rangers and Aberdeen give hope they can get themselves out of relegation trouble.

The Dark Blues led at half-time against the champions and then created some decent openings against the Dons at the weekend.

McGhee (No 6) heads in against Aberdeen.

And McGhee insists the players have confidence they can still stay up.

“St Johnstone have a tough game against Celtic and we have a derby, anything can happen in a derby, so we need to go down there and pick up three points,” the former Hearts man said.

“That leaves them only three points ahead and we still have to play them.

“We are still positive because there are good signs out on the pitch.

“Everyone at the club knows what is at stake.

‘Big players’

“We have done well in recent weeks against Rangers and then another big club in Aberdeen.

“We have big players here for the big occasions and we need to step up now, rally round and help keep the club up.

“You need to be mentally strong when you cross that line, take all the anxiety away and try to turn that into a positive.

“You need to be prepared and ready to go out on the pitch.

“I thought we did that on Saturday in a big game and were disappointed not to get the three points.”

