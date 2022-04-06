Dundee boss Mark McGhee insists recent displays have convinced him Dark Blues can win at Dundee United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee boss Mark McGhee insists recent displays have convinced him Dark Blues can win at Dundee United

By George Cran
April 6 2022, 8.00am Updated: April 6 2022, 9.13am
Dundee boss Mark McGhee at full-time after the weekend draw with Aberdeen.
Dundee boss Mark McGhee at full-time after the weekend draw with Aberdeen.

Dundee’s recent performances have convinced manager Mark McGhee his side have what it takes to upset the odds by surviving this season.

Though the weekend draw with Aberdeen left the Dark Blues six points adrift at the bottom, the Dens boss was pleased with the result.

Speaking a few days later, McGhee has expanded on why his spirits remain high despite still searching for a first win eight matches into his tenure.

The Dens boss says that point gives a platform to claw the gap to St Johnstone back to just three points – if they can win at Tannadice this weekend.

“We showed good determination and staying power to get the late equaliser so there was a lot of good that we can take into this game,” McGhee said ahead of the short trip to Dundee United.

“It would have been very difficult for me if we had lost against Aberdeen to then come up with a story for the players, a rationale as to why we can win down there.

“But the fact is, the result against Aberdeen and the way they got that result does allow me to say to them we can go there and win which is vitally important.

“You have to be able to say something that sounds believable and I think it is.

“We are convinced that if we can continue with the slight upward curve we are on, we can go there and have a go.”

Risk/reward

In the final few minutes, the clash with Aberdeen turned hectic as the Dons threw centre-back Declan Gallagher up front as they chased a top-six finish.

McGhee, though, admits he was much less eager to gamble on getting a winner.

The Dark Blues only made two substitutions throughout the game, club captain Charlie Adam and Declan McDaid coming on in the second half.

Had McGhee gone all-out for what would have been a crucial three points, the risk of defeat would have increased.

And defeat would have been a hammer blow for the Dark Blues.

Mark McGhee in discussion with assistant manager Simon Rusk during the Aberdeen clash.

“With five minutes to go when we got the equaliser on Saturday, we knew that St Johnstone were winning and I was calculating all the time in my head the risk/reward thing,” McGhee added.

“I felt that a point was a good one even though they were winning.

“We could have thrown everything at it and put Niall McGinn on and taken off a more defensive player to try to get a win in the last few minutes.

“But equally we might have been countered and lost 3-2 and we would be standing here in a much worse situation.”

EXCLUSIVE: Kevin McDonald will ‘never say a bad word’ about Dundee – but friendships are on hold when United host rivals

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]