Dundee boss Mark McGhee insists recent displays have convinced him Dark Blues can win at Dundee United

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee’s recent performances have convinced manager Mark McGhee his side have what it takes to upset the odds by surviving this season.

Though the weekend draw with Aberdeen left the Dark Blues six points adrift at the bottom, the Dens boss was pleased with the result.

Speaking a few days later, McGhee has expanded on why his spirits remain high despite still searching for a first win eight matches into his tenure.

The Dens boss says that point gives a platform to claw the gap to St Johnstone back to just three points – if they can win at Tannadice this weekend.

“We showed good determination and staying power to get the late equaliser so there was a lot of good that we can take into this game,” McGhee said ahead of the short trip to Dundee United.

“It would have been very difficult for me if we had lost against Aberdeen to then come up with a story for the players, a rationale as to why we can win down there.

“But the fact is, the result against Aberdeen and the way they got that result does allow me to say to them we can go there and win which is vitally important.

“You have to be able to say something that sounds believable and I think it is.

“We are convinced that if we can continue with the slight upward curve we are on, we can go there and have a go.”

Risk/reward

In the final few minutes, the clash with Aberdeen turned hectic as the Dons threw centre-back Declan Gallagher up front as they chased a top-six finish.

McGhee, though, admits he was much less eager to gamble on getting a winner.

The Dark Blues only made two substitutions throughout the game, club captain Charlie Adam and Declan McDaid coming on in the second half.

Had McGhee gone all-out for what would have been a crucial three points, the risk of defeat would have increased.

And defeat would have been a hammer blow for the Dark Blues.

“With five minutes to go when we got the equaliser on Saturday, we knew that St Johnstone were winning and I was calculating all the time in my head the risk/reward thing,” McGhee added.

“I felt that a point was a good one even though they were winning.

“We could have thrown everything at it and put Niall McGinn on and taken off a more defensive player to try to get a win in the last few minutes.

“But equally we might have been countered and lost 3-2 and we would be standing here in a much worse situation.”