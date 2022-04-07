Dundee United v Dundee: Key battles in Saturday’s crunch derby clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Dundee United v Dundee: Key battles in Saturday’s crunch derby clash

By George Cran
April 7 2022, 5.00pm Updated: April 7 2022, 6.33pm
Dundee skipper Charlie Adam is likely to face Dundee United's talented young star Dylan Levitt on Saturday.
What is likely to be the final city derby of the 2021/22 Premiership season could prove a key game for both Dundee and Dundee United.

The ambitions of the two sides are completely different – the hosts are chasing a European dream while the visitors are aiming to avoid a relegation nightmare.

The two meetings between the sides this season produced plenty of intrigue and no little intensity, even if they were short on goalmouth action.

Will this one be different? We’ll have to wait and see.

But we can look at where on the pitch the contest could be won or lost.

So what are the key battles in the Dundee derby this weekend?

Charlie Adam v Dylan Levitt

A former Premier League star coming up against a potential Premier League star.

Dundee Utd’s Dylan Levitt is closed down by Dundee skipper Charlie Adam at Dens Park.

Adam played over 200 times in England’s top flight while Manchester United’s Levitt is learning his trade on loan at Tannadice.

Both classy on the ball, they’ll come face-to-face in the middle of the park.

Whoever comes out on top could tilt the contest in his side’s favour.

Levitt has been pivotal for United since his return from injury, spanking in a fine goal at St Mirren.

Adam showed how indispensable he is to the Dark Blues on his own return from injury against Aberdeen.

Will it be youthful exuberance or a wise old head that takes control in the middle of the park?

Tony Watt v Ryan Sweeney

Tony Watt and Ryan Sweeney square up in a fiery encounter.

The last derby clash didn’t have many moments that stick in the memory.

One flashpoint that does, however, saw Watt and Sweeny come face-to-face, literally.

Sweeney is an aggressive defender while Watt is more than happy to get into a physical battle.

While goals haven’t flowed yet for the former Celtic man, Watt is a key player at the top end of the pitch for Tam Courts’ side.

Sweeney will have his work cut out to limit his opportunities.

Danny Mullen v Charlie Mulgrew

Dundee United defender Charlie Mulgrew.

While Mullen began Dundee’s last game on the left flank, a shift into the centre in the second half against Aberdeen gave the Dark Blues a foothold up the pitch.

The Dark Blues’ top scorer loves a battle and a United defence, led by the experience of Mulgrew, keeping chances for Mullen to a minimum would go a long way to securing a result for the home side.

On the other hand, the Dee striker will be tasked with limiting Mulgrew’s influence on the ball as he sets United off on attacks with his passing ability.

This will be a key part of the pitch.

Paul McMullan v Ross Graham

Ross Graham closes down Paul McMullan at Dens Park in February.

It may not look a likely match-up but, if these two keep their positions from last weekend, they’ll end up facing each other.

Graham took his place on the left of the United back three at Hibs with Ilmari Niskanen at wing-back.

McMullan, meanwhile, was fairly deep for the Dee but pushed up on the right side of attack to support striker Zak Rudden.

The winger is, of course, well known to Arabs after his three-and-a-half years at Tannadice and brings real pace to the Dark Blues.

Graham, meanwhile, has shown himself to be an assured, strong defender and has impressed against the best sides in the country.

Shutting down Dundee’s chief creator will be his next task in a tangerine shirt.

