Dundee United v Dundee: Key battles in Saturday’s crunch derby clash

What is likely to be the final city derby of the 2021/22 Premiership season could prove a key game for both Dundee and Dundee United.

The ambitions of the two sides are completely different – the hosts are chasing a European dream while the visitors are aiming to avoid a relegation nightmare.

The two meetings between the sides this season produced plenty of intrigue and no little intensity, even if they were short on goalmouth action.

Will this one be different? We’ll have to wait and see.

But we can look at where on the pitch the contest could be won or lost.

So what are the key battles in the Dundee derby this weekend?

Charlie Adam v Dylan Levitt

A former Premier League star coming up against a potential Premier League star.

Adam played over 200 times in England’s top flight while Manchester United’s Levitt is learning his trade on loan at Tannadice.

Both classy on the ball, they’ll come face-to-face in the middle of the park.

Whoever comes out on top could tilt the contest in his side’s favour.

Levitt has been pivotal for United since his return from injury, spanking in a fine goal at St Mirren.

Adam showed how indispensable he is to the Dark Blues on his own return from injury against Aberdeen.

Will it be youthful exuberance or a wise old head that takes control in the middle of the park?

Tony Watt v Ryan Sweeney

The last derby clash didn’t have many moments that stick in the memory.

One flashpoint that does, however, saw Watt and Sweeny come face-to-face, literally.

Sweeney is an aggressive defender while Watt is more than happy to get into a physical battle.

While goals haven’t flowed yet for the former Celtic man, Watt is a key player at the top end of the pitch for Tam Courts’ side.

Sweeney will have his work cut out to limit his opportunities.

Danny Mullen v Charlie Mulgrew

While Mullen began Dundee’s last game on the left flank, a shift into the centre in the second half against Aberdeen gave the Dark Blues a foothold up the pitch.

The Dark Blues’ top scorer loves a battle and a United defence, led by the experience of Mulgrew, keeping chances for Mullen to a minimum would go a long way to securing a result for the home side.

On the other hand, the Dee striker will be tasked with limiting Mulgrew’s influence on the ball as he sets United off on attacks with his passing ability.

This will be a key part of the pitch.

Paul McMullan v Ross Graham

It may not look a likely match-up but, if these two keep their positions from last weekend, they’ll end up facing each other.

Graham took his place on the left of the United back three at Hibs with Ilmari Niskanen at wing-back.

McMullan, meanwhile, was fairly deep for the Dee but pushed up on the right side of attack to support striker Zak Rudden.

The winger is, of course, well known to Arabs after his three-and-a-half years at Tannadice and brings real pace to the Dark Blues.

Graham, meanwhile, has shown himself to be an assured, strong defender and has impressed against the best sides in the country.

Shutting down Dundee’s chief creator will be his next task in a tangerine shirt.