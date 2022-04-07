PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Derby special as downtrodden Dee head to uplifted United By George Cran April 7 2022, 6.10pm The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up It is derby week and Twa Teams, One Street have a new man on mic. Mr Alan Temple has taken over Dundee United duties at DC Towers and he makes his full debut in one of the biggest weeks of the season. Downtrodden Dundee will make the short journey to face uplifted United in a key Premiership clash at Tannadice. Who will win it? What kind of game should we expect? More importantly, who will win the Twa Teams quiz? Graeme Finnan, Tom Duthie and Alan Temple talk Dundee and Dundee United. Alan is joined by host Tom Duthie as well as Dundee writer George Cran and Graeme Finnan to talk a’ aboot the derby. And for a treat, there are some brain-teasers to finish off with. Though that doesn’t quite go to plan for some… The Twa Teams, One Street gang – from left, Graeme Finnan, Tom Duthie, Alan Temple and George Cran. The weekly Tele Sport podcast has a new online home here at the Courier but you can still get it from all good podcast providers. Or, better yet, listen here: Dundee United v Dundee: Key battles in Saturday’s crunch derby clash Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Tam Courts addresses Dundee United ‘pressure’ and insists Premiership top six race is ‘secondary’ on derby day PODCAST: Dundee derby gives Tam Courts opportunity for season-defining win and Mark McGhee a season-changing one Dundee United v Dundee: Key battles in Saturday’s crunch derby clash Mark McGhee on his Dundee morale mission and the ‘fantastic’ impetus a derby win can bring to survival bid