PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Derby special as downtrodden Dee head to uplifted United

It is derby week and Twa Teams, One Street have a new man on mic.

Mr Alan Temple has taken over Dundee United duties at DC Towers and he makes his full debut in one of the biggest weeks of the season.

Downtrodden Dundee will make the short journey to face uplifted United in a key Premiership clash at Tannadice.

Who will win it? What kind of game should we expect? More importantly, who will win the Twa Teams quiz?

Alan is joined by host Tom Duthie as well as Dundee writer George Cran and Graeme Finnan to talk a’ aboot the derby.

And for a treat, there are some brain-teasers to finish off with.

Though that doesn’t quite go to plan for some…

The weekly Tele Sport podcast has a new online home here at the Courier but you can still get it from all good podcast providers.

Or, better yet, listen here: