Mark McGhee offers Adam Legzdins fitness update ahead of crunch Dundee derby

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee boss Mark McGhee has revealed first-choice keeper Adam Legzdins’ knee injury has responded well after an injection but he will still not be fit for Saturday’s derby.

The 35-year-old has not featured for the Dark Blues since the start of February.

McGhee hopes there is now some light at the end of the tunnel for the former Burnley goalie.

However, Legzdins will still miss out at Tannadice along with long-term injury victims Cillian Sheridan and Lee Ashcroft.

McGhee said: “Adam had another injection in his knee this week and it seems to be working. They’re expecting him to be back in a few weeks.

“Liam Fontaine is back training again.”