Danny Mullen insists Dundee are ‘building something’ as he discusses first-half derby miss and Dens Park contract

By George Cran
April 11 2022, 8.00am
Dundee striker Danny Mullen made it 2-1 against Dundee United before Charlie Adam levelled at Tannadice.
Danny Mullen admits he should have had two derby goals to his name come Saturday’s final whistle at Tannadice.

The frontman moved onto seven strikes for the season with his second-half header against Dundee United, moving clear at the top of Dundee’s scoring charts.

It was his second goal in two games and his fourth in eight appearances, though he’s frustrated not have had another over the weekend.

With the score 1-0 to United, Jordan Marshall sent a low cross into the danger area which fell perfectly for Mullen with the goal gaping.

He couldn’t sort his feet out, however, and his effort ended up in the arms of goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist.

“It was bobbling in there but I need to score it, simple,” admits Mullen.

“I was disappointed but to go again and get the goal I was happy.

“My goal got us back into it and it was a great feeling but I am still frustrated that I didn’t get two.

“We were looking to go and get a third but unfortunately it didn’t happen.”

‘Building something’

The Dark Blues haven’t won in their last nine matches, yet to taste victory under new manager Mark McGhee.

And they remain five points adrift at the bottom of the league with five matches left.

Though they couldn’t find a winner on Saturday, coming closest through Niall McGinn’s audacious lob in the closing stages, Mullen insists belief is building at Dens Park.

Danny Mullen nods in from close range.

“We are building something and now we are into the split, we will try to win some games and really put the pressure on St Johnstone above us,” Mullen added.

“The confidence has always been there, it is just that sometimes it has not happened for us.

“But since the gaffer has come in, he has got us believing that we are going to keep it tight until the split which we have done to give ourselves a fighting chance.

“We will push on from here.”

Contract

Mullen’s contract is running down, coming to an end this summer, which could mean Saturday was his last experience of a Dundee derby.

There’s no sign of an extension being signed after the 27-year-old turned down a deal earlier this season.

Mullen netted last week against Aberdeen.

But Mullen says his only focus right now is on scoring the goals that can help keep the Dark Blues in the Premiership.

He added: “My contract is up but right now I am just focusing on game to game, trying to score as many goals to help Dundee as I can.

“Then we will see what happens at the end of the season.”

