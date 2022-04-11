Dundee FC accounts: Dark Blues come out of pandemic shutdown in PROFIT By George Cran April 11 2022, 9.52am Updated: April 11 2022, 5.02pm General view of Dens Park. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Mark McGhee hails Dundee belief after derby comeback as he vows Dark Blues ‘will come out fighting’ for relegation run-in 4 steps Dundee chiefs must go through to get new stadium approved Dundee decision to sack James McPake had been made BEFORE Hearts victory, admits John Nelms Dundee are not in ‘crisis-mode’ insists club chief John Nelms as he addresses open letter from concerned Dees