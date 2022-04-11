Charlie Adam challenges Dundee to make United comeback count in survival bid as he describes ‘special’ derby strike

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee plan to make the most of other clubs’ misery between now and the end of the season as they target survival.

Though they are without a win in eight league matches, the Dark Blues are heading into the Premiership’s split with a positive mindset.

That’s after battling from behind against Aberdeen and then clawing back a two-goal deficit at fierce rivals Dundee United.

Their opponents between now and the end of the season, meanwhile, aren’t too happy with their lot.

Hibs, Aberdeen, St Mirren and Livingston all missed out on the top six by a small margin while St Johnstone were hammered 7-0 at Celtic Park last time out.

Going into the final five games – where they face nearest rivals St Johnstone first – Dundee hope to make the most of that.

‘Opportunity’

“Everybody’s struggling, confidence is low and you have to pick up points,” skipper Charlie Adam said.

“There are big clubs in the bottom six who’ll be feeling sorry for themselves.

“They’ll think they shouldn’t be there but they are.

“We’ve got to try to use that to our advantage.

“A point on Saturday and a point last week gives us the opportunity.

“We need to win two games out of five and we’ve still got to play St Johnstone.

“There are five massive games until the end of the season and we’ll do our best.”

‘Something I’ve wanted to do’

Scoring a big goal at Tannadice was a boyhood dream come true for Adam as he rifled in for 2-2.

A lifelong Dee, the goal was Adam’s first in the Scottish top-flight since scoring for Rangers in a win over Aberdeen in 2008.

He revealed he’d been getting some stick from the home support, though he was more interested in the jubilant reactions in the away end.

“I think the goalkeeper thinks I’m going to go to his left but (Ryan) Edwards is blocking his view and I was able to bend it and lucky for me it goes in,” Adam said of his swerving second half effort.

“There was a lot on it and it was brilliant to see it going in.

“Since I’ve come back it’s something I’ve wanted to do in the derbies, fortunately enough I managed to do it and it gets us a point to take into the split.

“A goal against your local rivals is special. I was getting a bit of stick, I grew up in the city, so it was nice and I was able to enjoy a beer on Saturday night.”

He added: “Performances have had to pick up. We’ve bounced back twice after being down which shows the character we’re going to need in the remaining five games.

“Although United had a couple of big chances in the end, we could’ve nicked it if we’d had a wee bit more composure in the final third.

“We come away with a point and we were unfortunate we never got three.”