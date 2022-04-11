Charlie Adam challenges Dundee to make United comeback count in survival bid as he describes ‘special’ derby strike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Charlie Adam challenges Dundee to make United comeback count in survival bid as he describes ‘special’ derby strike

By George Cran
April 11 2022, 10.27pm
Charlie Adam celebrates his goal at Tannadice.
Dundee plan to make the most of other clubs’ misery between now and the end of the season as they target survival.

Though they are without a win in eight league matches, the Dark Blues are heading into the Premiership’s split with a positive mindset.

That’s after battling from behind against Aberdeen and then clawing back a two-goal deficit at fierce rivals Dundee United.

Their opponents between now and the end of the season, meanwhile, aren’t too happy with their lot.

Dundee face St Johnstone in their next fixture.

Hibs, Aberdeen, St Mirren and Livingston all missed out on the top six by a small margin while St Johnstone were hammered 7-0 at Celtic Park last time out.

Going into the final five games – where they face nearest rivals St Johnstone first – Dundee hope to make the most of that.

‘Opportunity’

“Everybody’s struggling, confidence is low and you have to pick up points,” skipper Charlie Adam said.

“There are big clubs in the bottom six who’ll be feeling sorry for themselves.

“They’ll think they shouldn’t be there but they are.

“We’ve got to try to use that to our advantage.

Dundee players celebrate Adam’s equaliser with fans.

“A point on Saturday and a point last week gives us the opportunity.

“We need to win two games out of five and we’ve still got to play St Johnstone.

“There are five massive games until the end of the season and we’ll do our best.”

‘Something I’ve wanted to do’

Charlie Adam smashes in a leveller at Tannadice.

Scoring a big goal at Tannadice was a boyhood dream come true for Adam as he rifled in for 2-2.

A lifelong Dee, the goal was Adam’s first in the Scottish top-flight since scoring for Rangers in a win over Aberdeen in 2008.

He revealed he’d been getting some stick from the home support, though he was more interested in the jubilant reactions in the away end.

“I think the goalkeeper thinks I’m going to go to his left but (Ryan) Edwards is blocking his view and I was able to bend it and lucky for me it goes in,” Adam said of his swerving second half effort.

“There was a lot on it and it was brilliant to see it going in.

“Since I’ve come back it’s something I’ve wanted to do in the derbies, fortunately enough I managed to do it and it gets us a point to take into the split.

“A goal against your local rivals is special. I was getting a bit of stick, I grew up in the city, so it was nice and I was able to enjoy a beer on Saturday night.”

Jordan Marshall celebrates with skipper Adam.

He added: “Performances have had to pick up. We’ve bounced back twice after being down which shows the character we’re going to need in the remaining five games.

“Although United had a couple of big chances in the end, we could’ve nicked it if we’d had a wee bit more composure in the final third.

“We come away with a point and we were unfortunate we never got three.”

