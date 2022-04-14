Danny Mullen can be Dundee’s Scott McDonald insists boss Mark McGhee as he addresses Ricki Lamie relegation clause

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Danny Mullen can be Dundee’s Scott McDonald insists boss Mark McGhee as he addresses Ricki Lamie relegation clause

By George Cran
April 14 2022, 8.00am Updated: April 14 2022, 11.07am
Dundee striker Danny Mullen and Motherwell's Ricki Lamie.
Mark McGhee says striker Danny Mullen can be Dundee’s Scott McDonald between now and the end of the season.

And he insists the Dark Blues are doing everything they can to keep Mullen at Dens Park beyond this season with his contract coming to an end in the summer.

The 27-year-old frontman is the Dark Blues’ top scorer this term with seven goals after notching in each of his last two outings.

But McGhee is looking for more than just goals from the former St Mirren man.

In the five matches remaining to save their Premiership lives, McGhee has tasked Mullen with performing a similar role to former Celtic frontman Scott McDonald.

Former Motherwell striker Scott McDonald and manager Mark McGhee in 2016.
McGhee managed the Aussie striker at Motherwell between 2015 and 2017 with McDonald scoring 20 goals in the time they spent together at Fir Park.

‘Play up against people’

However, the physical approach from a smaller player is where McGhee sees similarities.

“Danny is out of contract and has been playing well,” McGhee said of Mullen.

“I have been asking him to play up against people and I thought he did that against Dundee United last weekend.

Danny Mullen shields the ball against Aberdeen.

“I used Scott McDonald as an example because I think they’re similar and as a smaller striker you have to get close to defenders, get under them and hold the ball up.

“He’s got a few goals and he’s doing that as well, so we are pleased with him.

“In the longer term we would like to make sure he stays, but there’s uncertainty for all of us.

“There are consequences of going down, everyone is aware of that, so that’s why it’s important we do all we can to stay up in the next few weeks.”

Ricki Lamie

Ricki Lamie has admitted he could turn down his move to Dundee
Ricki Lamie has admitted he could turn down his move to Dundee.

Another man with a Motherwell connection McGhee would like to entice is defender Ricki Lamie.

The centre-back agreed a pre-contract deal with Dundee back in January but admitted this week he may still pull out of the move.

A clause was inserted due to the club’s perilous league position while Lamie also said the sacking of manager James McPake is an issue.

But McPake’s successor says the club would be delighted to welcome the former Livingston defender to Dens Park for next season.

“Ricki is a good player, he’s good on the ball and is someone we would welcome here,” McGhee said.

“He’s kept his options open by having a clause in the contract.

“We would have a much bigger pull if we’re in the top flight, obviously, but Ricki is a player we like and would like to see come here.”

