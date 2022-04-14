Danny Mullen can be Dundee’s Scott McDonald insists boss Mark McGhee as he addresses Ricki Lamie relegation clause

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Mark McGhee says striker Danny Mullen can be Dundee’s Scott McDonald between now and the end of the season.

And he insists the Dark Blues are doing everything they can to keep Mullen at Dens Park beyond this season with his contract coming to an end in the summer.

The 27-year-old frontman is the Dark Blues’ top scorer this term with seven goals after notching in each of his last two outings.

But McGhee is looking for more than just goals from the former St Mirren man.

In the five matches remaining to save their Premiership lives, McGhee has tasked Mullen with performing a similar role to former Celtic frontman Scott McDonald.

McGhee managed the Aussie striker at Motherwell between 2015 and 2017 with McDonald scoring 20 goals in the time they spent together at Fir Park.

‘Play up against people’

However, the physical approach from a smaller player is where McGhee sees similarities.

“Danny is out of contract and has been playing well,” McGhee said of Mullen.

“I have been asking him to play up against people and I thought he did that against Dundee United last weekend.

“I used Scott McDonald as an example because I think they’re similar and as a smaller striker you have to get close to defenders, get under them and hold the ball up.

“He’s got a few goals and he’s doing that as well, so we are pleased with him.

“In the longer term we would like to make sure he stays, but there’s uncertainty for all of us.

“There are consequences of going down, everyone is aware of that, so that’s why it’s important we do all we can to stay up in the next few weeks.”

Ricki Lamie

Another man with a Motherwell connection McGhee would like to entice is defender Ricki Lamie.

The centre-back agreed a pre-contract deal with Dundee back in January but admitted this week he may still pull out of the move.

A clause was inserted due to the club’s perilous league position while Lamie also said the sacking of manager James McPake is an issue.

But McPake’s successor says the club would be delighted to welcome the former Livingston defender to Dens Park for next season.

“Ricki is a good player, he’s good on the ball and is someone we would welcome here,” McGhee said.

“He’s kept his options open by having a clause in the contract.

“We would have a much bigger pull if we’re in the top flight, obviously, but Ricki is a player we like and would like to see come here.”