PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Tony Watt the monk and Danny Mullen’s finishing By George Cran April 13 2022, 4.37pm The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up It’s time to dissect the derby – who came out of it better? The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street is back for another week and more derby chatter. After the 2-2 draw, we talk Dundee United’s European chances and Dundee’s survival hopes. On mic with host Tom Duthie is Graeme Finnan, Dundee writer George Cran and Utd man Alan Temple. But there’s no quiz this week – Tom banned them after his dismal attempt last week. The Twa Teams, One Street gang – from left, Graeme Finnan, Tom Duthie, Alan Temple and George Cran. The weekly Tele Sport podcast has a new online home here at the Courier but you can still get it from all good podcast providers. Or, better yet, listen here: Mark McGhee issues rallying call to Dundee fans to pile the pressure on St Johnstone in crucial relegation clash Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier GEORGE CRAN: Dundee are deep in trouble but they’ve given themselves a fighting chance to complete mission impossible Danny Mullen insists Dundee are ‘building something’ as he discusses first-half derby miss and Dens Park contract PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Derby special as downtrodden Dee head to uplifted United PODCAST: Dundee derby gives Tam Courts opportunity for season-defining win and Mark McGhee a season-changing one