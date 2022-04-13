PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Tony Watt the monk and Danny Mullen’s finishing

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It’s time to dissect the derby – who came out of it better?

The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street is back for another week and more derby chatter.

After the 2-2 draw, we talk Dundee United’s European chances and Dundee’s survival hopes.

On mic with host Tom Duthie is Graeme Finnan, Dundee writer George Cran and Utd man Alan Temple.

But there’s no quiz this week – Tom banned them after his dismal attempt last week.

The weekly Tele Sport podcast has a new online home here at the Courier but you can still get it from all good podcast providers.

Or, better yet, listen here: