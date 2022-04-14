Former Dundee manager and skipper James McPake ‘in good spirits’ after knee surgery at clinic where Liverpool superstar Virgil van Dijk went under the knife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Former Dundee manager and skipper James McPake ‘in good spirits’ after knee surgery at clinic where Liverpool superstar Virgil van Dijk went under the knife

By George Cran
April 14 2022, 10.13am Updated: April 14 2022, 10.15am
Former Dundee boss James McPake.
Former Dundee boss James McPake.

Former Dundee manager and captain James McPake has undergone further surgery on the horror knee injury that finished his playing career.

The 37-year-old’s playing days came to an end after being stretchered off in a 2016 Dundee derby before being taken to Ninewells Hospital.

That came just 15 minutes into a 2-1 win over Dundee United after McPake’s challenge on John Rankin left the defender with a fractured kneecap.

And questions to doctors over whether he’d be able to walk again.

‘In good spirits’

James McPake challenges John Rankin in the 2016 New Year’s Dundee derby – the moment which ended his playing career.

Yesterday McPake went under the knife of renowned surgeon Andy Williams, who operated on Liverpool superstar Virgil van Dijk’s cruciate ligament injury last season.

Williams has also helped a number of high-profile sports stars back to their best, including Sadio Mane, Danny Ings, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and rugby’s Lawrence Dallaglio.

Speaking briefly to the Courier, McPake said: “I’m in good spirits in London and going to focus on getting the knee better.

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk poses with his PFA Player of the Year award last May
Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk’s knee injury last season was operated on by specialist Andy Williams.

“There is rehab to get through still but I’m really grateful to Andy Williams for all he’s done.

“He has operated on me a few times but, hopefully, this is the last.”

Social media

This morning McPake took to social media to thank staff at the Fortuis Clinic.

He wrote on Twitter: “Yesterday the genius Mr Andy Williams operated for hopefully the final time on my knee.

“Time to recover, rest up and get the leg strong again.

“Thanks obviously to Andy but also his team and everyone @FortiusClinicUK who have made the process easy.”

Since being sacked as Dundee manager in February, McPake has taken on punditry roles on TV and radio but has made clear his desire to return to management.

Dundee manager James McPake opens up on extraordinary lengths he went to in bid to play through career-threatening back injury

