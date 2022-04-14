Former Dundee manager and skipper James McPake ‘in good spirits’ after knee surgery at clinic where Liverpool superstar Virgil van Dijk went under the knife

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Dundee manager and captain James McPake has undergone further surgery on the horror knee injury that finished his playing career.

The 37-year-old’s playing days came to an end after being stretchered off in a 2016 Dundee derby before being taken to Ninewells Hospital.

That came just 15 minutes into a 2-1 win over Dundee United after McPake’s challenge on John Rankin left the defender with a fractured kneecap.

And questions to doctors over whether he’d be able to walk again.

‘In good spirits’

Yesterday McPake went under the knife of renowned surgeon Andy Williams, who operated on Liverpool superstar Virgil van Dijk’s cruciate ligament injury last season.

Williams has also helped a number of high-profile sports stars back to their best, including Sadio Mane, Danny Ings, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and rugby’s Lawrence Dallaglio.

Speaking briefly to the Courier, McPake said: “I’m in good spirits in London and going to focus on getting the knee better.

“There is rehab to get through still but I’m really grateful to Andy Williams for all he’s done.

“He has operated on me a few times but, hopefully, this is the last.”

Social media

This morning McPake took to social media to thank staff at the Fortuis Clinic.

He wrote on Twitter: “Yesterday the genius Mr Andy Williams operated for hopefully the final time on my knee.

“Time to recover, rest up and get the leg strong again.

“Thanks obviously to Andy but also his team and everyone @FortiusClinicUK who have made the process easy.”

Since being sacked as Dundee manager in February, McPake has taken on punditry roles on TV and radio but has made clear his desire to return to management.