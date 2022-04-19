Dundee boss Mark McGhee makes goalkeeper choice for crucial St Johnstone clash while offering Adam Legzdins update

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Dundee boss Mark McGhee makes goalkeeper choice for crucial St Johnstone clash while offering Adam Legzdins update

By George Cran
April 19 2022, 8.00am
Dundee keeper Ian Lawlor at Tannadice.
Dundee boss Mark McGhee has confirmed he will stick with goalkeeper Ian Lawlor for the crunch weekend clash against St Johnstone.

The Dark Blues welcome their Tayside rivals to Dens Park knowing only victory will keep their hopes of Premiership survival alive.

They come into the relegation face-off on the back of two morale-boosting performances against Aberdeen and Dundee United, though without a win to show for their efforts.

Goalkeeper Lawlor, meanwhile, will have a point to prove after his blunder early on at Tannadice gifted Nicky Clark an opening goal.

Lawlor comes for the ball but doesn’t get there as Ross Graham heads to Nicky Clark to open the scoring at Tannadice.

That prompted calls from supporters to bring back young goalie Harry Sharp after he deputised well during Lawlor’s bout of Covid last month.

But, with No 1 Adam Legzdins still out, McGhee is sticking with the more experienced keeper in Lawlor.

“Ian has been very good for us, he’s made a lot of good saves,” the Dundee manager said.

“He made one mistake against United and quite often when a goalie makes one like that they don’t get punished for it.

“So these things happen, he was punished for it in that game but overall he’s been very good for us.

“So there won’t be any changes on that front.

Harry Sharp

Dundee's Harry Sharp on his debut against Motherwell.
“Harry did well when he came in and what I’ve said to him is he’s put himself in contention for next season.

“So no matter what happens, he’s going into pre-season with the chance to challenge for the No 1 role.

“But right now we still see Ian as the more experienced one, the No 1 at the moment while Adam isn’t fit.”

Adam Legzdins

Dundee goalkeeper Adam Legzdins.

Legzdins, meanwhile, has suffered a frustrating wait to return to training after a knee injury took longer to heal than first expected.

But the hope is he will be back in training this week.

“Adam is getting closer, he’s got one more appointment with the consultant this week and we expect him to get the all-clear to push on,” McGhee revealed.

“Once he’s got that he can start upping his work but it will still be a few weeks because he’s not played for two months.”

