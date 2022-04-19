Dundee boss Mark McGhee makes goalkeeper choice for crucial St Johnstone clash while offering Adam Legzdins update

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee boss Mark McGhee has confirmed he will stick with goalkeeper Ian Lawlor for the crunch weekend clash against St Johnstone.

The Dark Blues welcome their Tayside rivals to Dens Park knowing only victory will keep their hopes of Premiership survival alive.

They come into the relegation face-off on the back of two morale-boosting performances against Aberdeen and Dundee United, though without a win to show for their efforts.

Goalkeeper Lawlor, meanwhile, will have a point to prove after his blunder early on at Tannadice gifted Nicky Clark an opening goal.

That prompted calls from supporters to bring back young goalie Harry Sharp after he deputised well during Lawlor’s bout of Covid last month.

But, with No 1 Adam Legzdins still out, McGhee is sticking with the more experienced keeper in Lawlor.

“Ian has been very good for us, he’s made a lot of good saves,” the Dundee manager said.

“He made one mistake against United and quite often when a goalie makes one like that they don’t get punished for it.

“So these things happen, he was punished for it in that game but overall he’s been very good for us.

“So there won’t be any changes on that front.

Harry Sharp

“Harry did well when he came in and what I’ve said to him is he’s put himself in contention for next season.

“So no matter what happens, he’s going into pre-season with the chance to challenge for the No 1 role.

“But right now we still see Ian as the more experienced one, the No 1 at the moment while Adam isn’t fit.”

Adam Legzdins

Legzdins, meanwhile, has suffered a frustrating wait to return to training after a knee injury took longer to heal than first expected.

But the hope is he will be back in training this week.

“Adam is getting closer, he’s got one more appointment with the consultant this week and we expect him to get the all-clear to push on,” McGhee revealed.

“Once he’s got that he can start upping his work but it will still be a few weeks because he’s not played for two months.”